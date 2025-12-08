‘[Whose] Shoes Are You Wearing’: Sean Duffy’s Date-Night Flex Backfires as Fans Say His Shoes Look Three Sizes Too Big

Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy shared a photo from a recent date night with his wife, Fox News personality Rachel Campos-Duffy, and social media users are cracking up after zooming in on something unexpected.

Duffy, 54, and Campos-Duffy, 54, posed for a photo after attending a holiday concert at the White House on Dec. 5. Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli performed for guests of the president and first lady Melania Trump in the East Room.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and his wife, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, faced online mockery for their outfits to a White House event. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

“No better way to bring in the Christmas spirit than at the [White House] with the legendary Andrea Bocelli! Even luckier to have my stunning wife as my date,” Duffy captioned a picture with his spouse taken outside the official residence.

The image of the conservative couple posing in front of snow-covered bushes was meant to be seen as a joyous moment, but eagle-eyed fashion enthusiasts zeroed in on the bottom of the photo to point out that Duffy’s shoes seemed to be too big for his feet.

“When you’re a size 8, but the 10 was on sale,” self-described menswear writer Derek Guy joked about the transportation secretary on X. Guy, 46, has written about the fashion industry for publications such as “GQ” and “Esquire.”

Campos-Duffy got wind of Guy’s tweet and decided to fire back at the “Die, Workwear!” blogger, who has amassed more than 1.4 million followers on X. The “Fox & Friends” presenter fired back, “Derek, you’re so obsessed with my handsome hubby. I totally understand.”

Derek, You’re so obsessed with my handsome hubby. I totally understand. — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) December 8, 2025

Unfortunately for Campos-Duffy, Guy was not the only person on the Elon Musk-owned platform trolling her husband for the shoes he wore to the White House. For instance, someone sarcastically asked, “What’s going on with your shoes? Did you accidentally slip on someone else’s?”

“[Whose] shoes are you wearing?” a second questioner amusely wondered about Duffy’s formal footwear for the Bocelli performance. Yet another individual wanted to know if he was hiding a secret from his partner by mockingly asking, “Does she know you stuff your socks?”

One poster offered Duffy some advice by tweeting, “Shoes look too big for your small feet. People are making fun of it. Please crop your shoes out or Photoshop it.” Campos-Duffy caught a stray, too, when another person posted, “Not to mention the horrible fit of his wife’s pants.”

There were even people claiming Duffy’s suit did not fit by pointing out that there was a noticeable space between his suit jacket collar and his neck, which is considered a fashion faux pas. That social blunder led to a troll tweet that read, “Gaps from neck to foot.”

Duffy’s personal fashion style became a trending topic online after the ex-star of “The Real World: Boston” reality show went on a public crusade about the “degradation in civility” supposedly taking place at American airports.

In November, the Transportation Department launched the nationwide “The Golden Age of Travel Starts with You” civility campaign. Part of that initiative included Duffy suggesting air travelers should be “dressing with respect” for the busy holiday season.

“Don’t take your shoes off and put your feet on the chair ahead of you,” Duffy urged during a press conference inside Newark Liberty International Airport. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 58, flipped that recommendation back on one of the Wisconsin-bred Republican’s fellow Cabinet members.

Newsom’s press office account on X clapped back at Duffy by sharing a photo of Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. walking the aisle in his bare feet. aboard an airplane.

Duffy served as U.S. representative for Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district from 2011 to 2019. The U.S. Senate confirmed the former professional lumberjack as President Donald Trump’s secretary of Transportation on Jan. 28.

Before entering the world of politics, Duffy met his future wife while filming the “Road Rules: All Stars” reality show in 1998. Campos-Duffy is also a “Real World” alumnus, appearing on the San Francisco season in 1994.

Sean and Rachel married in 1999. The reality television pair-turned-political insiders share nine children.