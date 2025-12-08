‘You Were Perfect Without It’: Eva Longoria’s Bangin’ Body In New Photo Triggers BBL Rumors as Fans Zoom In on Her Curvy Shape

Over a decade has passed since “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria left Wisteria Lane. Yet, her charming good looks are all the rage among fans.

The actress, 50, like many other celebrities, has seemingly cracked the code on aging gracefully and maintaining youthful curves — only, not everyone is certain good genes are to thank for her appearance.

Fans zoom in on Eva Longoria’s poolside photo as plastic surgery rumors resurface. (Photo: @evalongoria/Instagram)

The Mexican-American stunner prompted a swarm of supporters to ogle at her beauty when she recapped moments with loved ones and shone a light on nonprofit organizations in a Thanksgiving Day post on Instagram.

Her caption read, “People, places and things I’m thankful for Also, especially thankful for the resilient farm workers who pick our food every day and the many members of our community who fight hard to protect our most vulnerable.”

The upload was a carousel of 10 images, including photos of the Texas native on set, with family, a snapshot of her son, Santiago, and more. One of the memories spotlighted her fit figure from behind in leggings and a sports bra as she stood on a fitness trampoline.

The glow from the sun setting across Los Angeles drew attention to her body’s silhouette reflected in the pool behind her. In the comment section, a follower gushed, “You’ve got a killer body!”

A second user fawning over Longoria wrote, “You are the most beautiful thing that has ever existed in this whole planet.” A third individual remarked, “You look as good as ever.” “She cut her hair,” mentioned an observer who noticed something different about the actress’ look.

While most agreed that the “Devious Maids” producer is aging like wine, at least a few hecklers felt compelled to share critical commentary. For instance, one person, whose reasoning is unclear, called her “FAKE AF.”

An eagle-eyed follower zoomed in on Longoria’s curves and wrote, “You getting a bbl is sad you were perfect without it.” The plastic surgery accusation is a resurfaced theory. In March, when she celebrated her 50th birthday, Longoria posted a busty carousel of images from a photoshoot.

A heckler snarked, “This is 50 when you do Botox, fillers and some plastic surgery.” Their criticism defied any suggesting that her minimally weathered looks was due to her genetics. Someone else wrote, “All I see is 50 filters,100% different without using them.”

During Paris Fashion Week in September, several people speculated she underwent procedures. Longoria walked the runway for L’Oréal in a black strapless corset gown.

Fans debated her revamped appearance with comments like “It’s like an AI version of Eva Longoria” and “She is stunning, always then and now. Who cares if she had done work, I’m here for it.”

In 2023, Longoria clued the public in on her beauty secret: radio-frequency microneedling. She gushed that the non-invasive procedure that yields facelift-like results provided her with a surge of confidence. She has never copped to going under the knife.