‘Why?’: Eva Longoria Stuns Fans With Tony Parker Reunion Years After His Shocking Betrayal Ended Their Marriage in a Scandal the Internet Can’t Forget

Can people really be friends after infidelity? That’s the question fans are asking after actress Eva Longoria reunited with her ex-husband Tony Parker — the former NBA star whose alleged cheating helped end one of Hollywood’s most glamorous marriages.

Online viewers were shocked to see the former couple cross paths in an unorthodox setting nearly 15 years after their bitter divorce.

Eva Longoria stunned fans by reuniting with ex-husband Tony Parker nearly 15 years after their cheating scandal-fueled divorce, sparking debate over whether old wounds can truly heal. (Photo @evalongoria/Instagram Tony: Getty Images)

Others questioned why Longoria would entertain a friendship with the man whose alleged actions shattered her trust and turned their fairytale romance into tabloid fodder.

Longoria and Parker looked surprisingly comfortable during an unexpected reunion.

She posted an image of the two, which had some fans wondering whether the two had truly buried the past.

The image, posted on her Instagram Stories, was taken while filming Longoria’s culinary travel series in France.

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Standing alongside Global Gift Foundation co-founders María Bravo and Alina Peralta, the actress smiled as Parker stopped by for a visit, according to the Daily Mail.

“Look who came to visit… the one and only TP!” she wrote alongside the image.

The post instantly went viral. For many fans, reconciling the smiling photo with their painful history proved difficult.

Daily Mail readers also weighed in, claiming, “She’s got plans to go back to him.”

While another claimed, “Longoria has had more husbands than Mata Hari had lovers.”

Amid comparisons to Jennifer Lopez, who has been married three times, A third pushed back, writing, “She’s nothing like JLo. Longoria has some self-awareness. JLo has none.”

Still many warned others that one party is married to the interaction was likely innocent.

“It’s a picture folks it doesn’t mean they’re together geez,” one person commented. Another questioned the reunion entirely: “Why? dont talk to him if he cheated.”

Longoria and Parker first met in 2004, while she was rising to stardom on “Desperate Housewives” and he was already a cornerstone of the San Antonio Spurs dynasty.

They quickly became one of entertainment’s most recognizable couples.

After two years of dating, Parker proposed in 2006. The following summer, they married in a lavish Paris ceremony on July 7, 2007 — attended by celebrities, athletes, and media personalities worldwide.

At the time, many considered them one of Hollywood’s most promising couples. The fairytale did not last.

In November 2010, Longoria filed for divorce after reportedly discovering hundreds of text messages between Parker and another woman — allegedly Erin Barry, wife of Parker’s former teammate Brent Barry.

Both denied an affair, but the scandal became international news. The divorce was finalized in 2011.

Years later, Longoria spoke openly about how the breakup affected her emotionally.

“I mean, I had moments of, ‘Am I not sexy enough? Am I not pretty enough? Am I not smart enough?'” she revealed during an interview on “The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet.”

The actress said she eventually stopped herself from falling into self-blame “because you can get stuck in that cycle.”

Before Parker, Longoria was married to “General Hospital” actor Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004.

Following her split from Parker, she briefly dated Eduardo Cruz before eventually meeting Mexican media executive José “Pepe” Bastón. The couple got engaged in Dubai in December 2015 and married in Mexico in May 2016. Their son, Santiago Enrique, was born in June 2018.

Longoria has often described Bastón as different from previous relationships.

“He was the most handsome man I’d ever seen. He was so charismatic, charming, sweet and funny,” she once said. She also praised the balance in their relationship, calling him her equal.

Parker eventually moved on as well. He married French journalist Axelle Francine in 2014. The former couple shares two sons. They announced their separation in 2020.

The retired basketball star also found himself in headlines after filing a multimillion-dollar lawsuit related to the infamous 2012 nightclub brawl involving Drake and Chris Brown. Parker suffered an eye injury during the altercation and sought damages in court.

While Parker’s public image recovered over time, many fans never forgot the allegations surrounding his marriage to Longoria.

That is partly why their latest reunion generated so much attention. “How nice they put the animosity behind them. so nice to have an ex as a friend,” said one Daily Mail reader.

Page Six readers on Facebook their own opinions. Another internet user said, “Eva is married and has a young son with her husband.”

Parker has hung up his player’s shorts and has started coaching. Recently, he became the highest-paid coach in French basketball history.

Whether his reunion with Longoria signals a genuine friendship or simply a cordial encounter between former spouses remains unclear.

Still, fans were happy to see Eva Longoria and Tony Parker smiling together again after years since their tumultuous breakup.

What is clear is that time has changed the narrative.