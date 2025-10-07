‘Is Eva Still Married?’: Eva Longoria’s Daring V-Neck Dress and Photos with Younger Man Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Eva Longoria dazzled and stunned on the red carpet for the Global Gift Gala, serving as the honorary chair of the non-profit organization that aims to create a positive impact on the lives of children, women and families.

While everyone dazzled in their Hollywood glam at the October 4 event, some critics argue that Longoria missed the mark, saying her outfit was too revealing for the occasion.

Eva Longoria stuns next to French model. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

She wore a deep neck plunge dress that exposed her neckline and fit cozily on her body.

Longoria’s chest was draped in a sheer coffee-colored fabric that cascaded into a V-shape. Below, the design continued with cream-colored sheer material, with a matching slip underneath starting from her abdomen.

Her skirt was embellished with brown beads and rhinestones from the abdomen to her feet, designed to form flowers placed sporadically throughout the skirt. She paired the look with gold heels and a diamond crusted black and white checkered necklace and matching bracelet.

As if Longoria didn’t steam up the red carpet enough with her solo shots, the “Desperate Housewives” actress also took some pictures with the attractive French model Baptiste Giabiconi.

With one arm wrapped around her, Giabiconi posed with dominant glare into the lens. He appeared at the event dressed in a sharp navy blue suit. Underneath, he wore a white shirt which, like Longoria, had a low neckline giving space to show off Giabiconi’s upper chest tattoos.

Daily Mail readers had a lot of opinions on the duo’s photos and outfits on the red carpet.

One person said, “She looks great, he looks like he has a squint.”

A second typed, “The dress seems awkward. The top is nice, but the bottom looks like it is pulling sideways, which would feel uncomfortable. And why is she wearing a short white slip underneath? And then there is the necklace, which doesn’t match at all.”

Another person thinking about Longoria’s producer husband, José Bastón, asked, “Is Eva still married?”

A third wrote, “Yikes. Don’t think hubby will like the coziness.”

Bastón and Longoria have been married since 2016, and together they share their son Santiago Enrique Bastón, who is 7 years old. Bastón has two daughters and another son with his ex-wife Natalia Esperón – whom he was married for 10 years.

The couple met in 2013 after being set up by a mutual friend but there wasn’t a romantic interest there at first. Longoria told PEOPLE in 2016 that she was getting out of a bad relationship and Bastón was also newly single. So though they had a good conversation, their meeting didn’t go any further.

Six months later, they were reintroduced by a mutual friend, and instantly felt a spark.

“It was like the cliché angels singing and there was a glow around him and it was immediate chemistry,” Longoria said. “He was the most handsome man I’d ever seen. He was so charismatic, charming, sweet and funny. I thought, ‘Who is this guy?!”

Longoria said she had forgotten about meeting him before and explained how Bastón is different from her past partners.

“He is probably one of the first men I’ve dated that has been older and established and, basically, a grown-up. It is so nice to be arm-in-arm with someone who is your equal.”

Before tying the knot with her 57-year-old husband, Longoria was wedded twice before.

She married actor Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004. Then three years later she said, “I Do” to French Basketball player, Tony Parker. That marriage lasted for four years before they called it quits.