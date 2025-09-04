‘Showing Off the New Girls!’: Denise Richards’ Plunging Shirt Pics Spark Frenzy as Fans Zoom In on a Jaw-Dropping Change 

Actress and model Denise Richards has her fans discussing the actress’s plastic surgery after she shared a picture on Instagram.

The “Drop Dead Gorgeous” star was attending a screening of the 2000 film at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, wearing a low-cut V-neck shirt that had every noticing her new enhancements.

Denise Richards is facing cosmetic surgery chatter head-on again after she recently posted a photo from an appearance at a Los Angeles gala. (Photo: @deniserichards/Instagram)

The Former Bond girl shared a post on Aug. 31 that featured herself sporting an all-black ensemble that amply showcased her cleavage.

She captioned the post on Instagram writing, “About last night… big thanks to @academymuseum for letting us relive the camp and chaos of #DropDeadGorgeous on the big screen! Rebecca Leeman would be so proud.”

Fans reacted in the comment section, and one fan replied, “Showing off the new girls! That Dr. did great work!”

Another fan wrote, “You are so beautiful mom wow.”

A third fan replied, “You look incredible.”

Richards has been candid about her plastic surgery struggles. While appearing on the Fox reality series “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” the 54-year-old was injured and required surgery after she ruptured both implants while wearing a harness.

“Well, I jumped off a bridge, ” Richards said during an appearance on “Jeff Lewis Live” back in January. “And that’s when I ruptured my implants off. I still have to get them redone. I was supposed to a month ago, but couldn’t because we were filming. So, um yeah, no, I still have to get them redone.”

She noted that insurance wouldn’t pay for the procedure, adding that the cast “signed our life away doing that show. It’s dangerous.”