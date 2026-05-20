‘What Did She Do?’: Eva Longoria’s Jaw-Dropping Cannes Look Has Viewers Locked In on One Unexpected Detail After PDA with Her Husband

Eva Longoria knows how to take one’s breath away when she enters a room.

Eva Longoria’s latest red carpet appearance has the internet acting like amateur detectives all over again. From her glowing skin to her curve-hugging gowns and seemingly ageless figure at 51, fans cannot stop debating whether the actress simply won the genetic lottery or has a little cosmetic “backup” helping out behind the scenes.

Eva Longoria stuns in dazzling gown but fans are distracted by her hips. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

The speculation is not exactly new. Last Thanksgiving, Longoria posted a gratitude photo dump that accidentally sent social media into full FBI mode after one sunlit silhouette photo had viewers convinced they spotted sparks of a possible BBL.

Now, with her newest appearance turning heads again, the theories are making another round online.

Pictures and videos from this year’s Cannes Film Festival show Longoria wearing a Sergio Hudson gown that was covered with dazzling maroon sequins. She attended an event on Tuesday, May 19, wearing the halter dress that featured a cutout above her bust area.

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Some fans instantly noticed that she looked more curvy in the dress than she had in previous months.

It’s not clear if she had some sort of padding on or if, like Shakira, her hips don’t lie.

But a video of Longoria caught her walking in a hotel lobby to meet with her husband, seemingly holding onto on many for support.

She finally meets her husband, José Antonio Bastón, who was seen with a brace on his right arm. The two embraced by the elevators with a smooch on the lips. The short clop also captured the curved angle around her hips, which looked rather sharp.

One person commenting on the video said, “[What] did she do to her hips?”

This person wasn’t alone in thinking that Longoria did something to her body. Another person commenting on her actual post said, “Love Eva..always have…her fitness is second to none…but imo..she looked better without the butt implants…had a fab butt before.”

A third typed, “Long live the bistouri but well done and natural.”

A bistouri is a specialized surgical knife.

Others simply praised her for her beauty.

One said, “Stunning, Eva. You and the scenery. Truthfully at first it was only you.”

Another admirer typed, “Eva love you’re looking so very absolutely, So very flawlessly beautiful and so very jaw-droppingly sensational, I’ve love it.”

Though she has not admitted to going under the knife, she did open up about her experience using radiofrequency for cosmetic purposes.

She said, “When I had my son, Santi, I needed some sort of life hack to help me tighten the skin again. I was working out, and I was eating well, and I was sleeping, and I was doing everything right. So I just wanted something to complement the work that I was doing. I discovered Evolve, which was no surgery, no downtime. So the treatment I got was called Evolve Transform, which involved radiofrequency. And it was about waking up the collagen stimulation in my stomach, telling my stomach to get taught again and really giving it that kick that it needed to do it on its own.”

The mother of one said she also used Morpheus 8, which is a skin treatment that combines microneedling with radio frequency to tighten the skin.

She said, “It was really the thing that did the trick and made my confidence surge again.”

It looks like for now the story behind her curvy figure will remain a mystery. But the “Desperate Housewives” star doesn’t appear to have plans of slowing down with her glamorous fashion looks anytime soon.