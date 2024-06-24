‘The Best They’ve Looked In a Long Time!’: Serena and Venus Williams’ Transformation at Paris Fashion Week Turns Heads as Fans Zoom In on Their Looks

Over the past few days, Compton has been showing out.

On Juneteenth, Kendrick Lamar dominated the Internet with his Amazon “Pop Out” concert, demonstrating how the Pulitzer Prize-winning emcee seamlessly blends his globe-trotting success with his deep-rooted connection to his hood.

Days later on Sunday, June 23, Venus and Serena Williams, two other Compton legends, did the same. The Williams sisters showed off their fashion roots, bringing the sass and bodies they used to be ridiculed for to the most anticipated catwalk of the season.

Serena and Venus Williams turn heads after walking the runway during Paris Fashion Week (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

At this year’s Paris Fashion Week, the tennis champions walked in the Vogue World 2024 show wearing Marine Serre and Off-White, the brand founded by the late Virgil Abloh.

During the experience, the tennis icons shut it down. Venus, in a striking deconstructed dress featuring black, white, red, and gray tones, and Serena, in a vibrant blue, white, and yellow shorty outfit, commanded the runway, which was an entire street.

Accompanying them were dozens of young Black and brown girls dressed in white tennis uniforms, marching alongside as background dancers, creating a powerful visual narrative.

Clips that circulated on social media reminded the world that the Williams sisters have influence beyond Grand Slams, lucrative deals, and Olympic invitations, and just how they still captivate audiences with looks and attitude even off the court.

Folks who had been hard on Serena for weeks about her makeup choices and her public absorption about her post-baby weight, were swift to celebrate both ladies for burning down the runway.

“Venus and Serena diddd that,” one person wrote, as another wrote, “Serena and Venus look like goddesses!”

It seems that Venus may have even found a new lane, as comment after comment gasped at her stunning features and supermodel walk, drawing few comparisons to Naomi Campbell.

“The best they’ve looked in a long time!” a fan gushed. “But Venus woke up in her Naomi bag.” Another wrote, “Serena looks good but babbbbyyyy Venus looks TF GOOOD!”

Another individual who could not contain himself was Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanian. He took to the X platform and reposted his sister-in-love’s post, adding the caption “Y’all killed it.”

Just as much as people were celebrating the athletes, some also celebrated the magazine for their work in changing what a runway model should look like.

Paris Chic Code gave Vogue France their props for highlighting the sisters and the scores of Black dancers backing them up, writing, “I gotta keep it real. Vogue France is really giving a clinic on Blackness and luxury in France.”

They added, “They’re highlighting the diversity of Paris. I’m here for it. Aya sang her ass off too! Ici C’est Paris!”

In addition to the Williams sisters, Vogue also had Ciara and Teyana Taylor walk for the fashion icon.

Atlanta native and mother of four Ciara wore a gold-and-neon custom Givenchy gown.

Teyana Taylor, who hails from Harlem and has two children of her own, wore Paco Rabanne and incorporated her own choreography into her presentation.

Vogue has been celebrating diversity for some time. One way it broke boundaries was by putting Beverly Johnson on the American Vogue cover 50 years ago. Now, Serena, Venus, Ciara and Teyana are carrying that torch — and opening doors for the next generation.