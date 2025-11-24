‘Pretty. But Where Are Her Pants?’: Eva Longoria’s Skimpy New Look Has Fans Singing Her Praises Until They Zoom In

Eva Longoria came in sizzling hot with a new spread of photos for her Instagram page.

The actress turned up the heat on Nov. 11 in Madrid, Spain, wearing a daring ensemble for her dinner hosting at the Nota Blu New Brasserie Madrid restaurant.

The “Desperate Housewives” star had heads turning until they zoomed in on what was missing from the rest of her outfit.

Eva Longoria’s show-stopping ensemble at a restaurant opening takes all the attention. (Photo evalongoria/Instagram)

‘Holy Smoke’: Eva Longoria Ditches Signature Look for a Weird Transformation That Has Fans Doing a Double Take After Bikini Fiasco

Longoria and philanthropist Maria Bravo celebrated the pre-opening of the restaurant with its CEO Zazou Belounis, and in the displayed images on her page, she posed on a balcony and in a hallway, wearing a black ensemble look that ruffled some feathers.

She wore a sleeveless bodysuit that covered her chest and a see-through maxi skirt on the bottom. Longoria’s alluring skirt was crafted from fishnet material, featuring two cut outs going down each side of her legs, exposing her bare skin.

Longoria seemed to have enjoyed her time. She wrote, “Madrid, te amo,” in the caption.

Although she snapped a few photos without it, she also added a black blazer to the outfit and finished the look with closed-toed black heels. Reactions were mixed — while plenty of people praised the outfit, others on The Daily Mail and her own page had more critical takes.

One person shared their critiques in the comments section of the right-wing British tabloid’s article about Longoria’s outing, saying, “I love her hair, but it’s offset by that atrocious outfit. It would have been gorgeous ….if her underpants weren’t showing. It just looks dumb.”

Another person on the outlet who seems to favor Longoria, but not the outfit, said, “She usually oozes class, this is just cheap.”

A third person who was a little more cut and dried with their response wrote, “Throw that outfit out.”

On her Facebook page, someone commented, “So pretty. But where are her pants?”

This isn’t the only time this year the 50-year-old has has heads turning in Spain since moving there in 2023.

Eva Longoria, 50, stuns in black string bikini during Spanish beach outing https://t.co/X8H0jgGgIp pic.twitter.com/JirHBzAJ0P — Page Six (@PageSix) August 16, 2025

Back in August, “The Pickup” actress was seen having a beach day in Marbella, wearing nothing but a tiny black bikini. The photos, obtained by Page Six, captured Longoria showing off her derrière and flat tummy on the beach as she walked on the sand and waded in the waves.

Some were impressed by her toned and fit figure.

She was also seen having a sweet moment on the beach with her 7-year-old son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, whom she welcomed with her husband, José Bastón. Though many were not fond of her wearing a tiny bikini during a play day with her son, others praised her to making time for Santiago.