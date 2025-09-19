‘Holy Smoke’: Eva Longoria Ditches Signature Look for a Weird Transformation That Has Fans Doing a Double Take After Bikini Fiasco

Known for her smoldering looks, actress Eva Longoria is embracing a very different look in her latest role.

After weeks of going viral for posing in tiny string bikini in Europe, the actress made a drastic transformation that has fans doing a double take.

The 50-year-old star, who famously wore black hair on “The Young and the Restless” and brown on “Desperate Housewives,” is now taking her look in an unexpected new direction.

Actress Eva Longoria reveals new look, leaving fans stunned she got rid of her signature look. (Photo: evalongoria/Instagram)

In the newly released trailer for the holiday film “Christmas Karma,” Longoria plays the Ghost of Christmas Past, who wears traditional Día de los Muertos sugar skull makeup, a Mexican Charro-style outfit, and an unexpectedly large curly gray wig.

‘She Obviously Has Implants’: Eva Longoria Heats Up the Internet with Bikini Pics That Have Fans Zooming In

The trailer for Gurinder Chadha’s new film, a Bollywood-inspired musical spin on Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol,” debuted on September 17.

Visuals from the True Brit–produced film began circulating on social media, and fans were stunned by Longoria’s dramatic transformation.

“Holy smoke,” said one YouTuber while another on the film’s official Instagram writes, “Please tell me it’s real and not AI?” questioning the image’s authenticity,

Another follower bluntly stated, “Does not look like her.”

A few complimented her look, writing, “Ooo stunning make-up” and “I love this so much @evalongoria you look amazing.”

Her fellow ghostly cast members also drew strong reactions with their promotional images.

Grammy Award–winning singer Boy George portrays the mysterious Ghost of Christmas Future. His icy, gray-toned image perfectly captures the eerie wisdom of a spirit who knows what’s to come.

Boy George even joined the comment section himself to share his enthusiasm for the role: “Let’s not get too excited? I sing and I point! The outfit was everything. Plus ghost of future! Love that!”

Along with the double takes, Longoria and her cast mates are already putting fans in the holiday spirit with the two-minute trailer.

In the clip, Nayyar captures the essence of a disgruntled businessman as he trudges through the streets on Christmas Eve. After disrupting the festive cheer of those around him, he returns home, only to be visited by three ghosts determined to change his heart.

“This is ridiculous, you’re not even dressed like a ghost,” he tells Longoria during their first encounter.

After introducing herself with a horrifying roar, the Ghost of Christmas Past takes Mr. Sood on an emotional journey through childhood memories that shaped the man he became.

“You think these memories will change me?” he asks, skeptical of her intentions.

“Yes,” she replies.

The film is a vibrant, multicultural take on the Christmas classic, intentionally incorporating music and dance numbers that celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Alongside Longoria, the film features “The Big Bang Theory” actor Kunal Nayyar as Eshaan Sood, a reimagined version of the story’s famously grouchy protagonist, Ebenezer Scrooge. Billy Porter takes on the role of the Ghost of Christmas Present, while music icon Boy George appears as the Ghost of Christmas Future.