‘Am I Counting Six Toes on Each Foot?’ Newsom Shatters Sean Duffy’s Lecture with a Single Gross Photo of RFK Jr. Off the Clock, Triggering a Wave of Horrified Zoom-Ins

California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a moment to briefly pause his relentless trolling of Donald Trump, as the Democratic politician has turned his attention to two of the president’s Cabinet members.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 71, caught a stray from Newsom, 58, who posted a rather shocking, yet gross meme of the Secretary of Health and Human Services that looked almost unbelievable due to his bare foot hanging out in a photo.

Governor Gavin Newsom savagely mocks Trump administration official Robert F. Kennedy in new social media roast. (Photos by Brandon Bell/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The shoeless picture of RFK Jr., posted on Nov. 24, was used as a clapback to a video of Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy complaining about the so-called “degradation in civility” of American air travelers.

“Let’s all travel better together,” Duffy, 54, stated during a press conference inside Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday. “It honors our country, it honors our families, it honors our fellow passengers.”

The former “The Real World” cast member also urged, “Don’t take your shoes off and put your feet on the chair ahead of you. Or maybe don’t play your movie without headphones on.”

Newsom, pointing out that Kennedy seems to be among the people his fellow Trump administration official was complaining about, ignited more scorn from other X users. One reply read, “Not the dawgs out like that.”

“The bottom third of RFK Jr’s photo is blurry. Or maybe it’s AI. Am I counting six toes on each foot? So…RFK Jr [has] polydactyly of the toes? Put some slippers on those suckers,” a second person on the app posted.

Another individual expressed being disgusted by the image of Kennedy, writing, “I’ve never once considered RFK’s feet, and I’m pissed as hell that I’m doing so now.”

Likewise, a repulsed commenter declared, “That’s just gross. I hope he has disinfecting foot wipes.”

Taking a hit at Duffy, who also serves as the acting administrator of NASA, one critic said, “Sean Duffy should be more concerned about hiring and retaining air traffic controllers, not dress codes. Get your priorities in order, man!”

But this isn’t Newsom’s first time calling out Trump’s administration. Like his online supporters, he and his official press office account on X have not held back when calling out the president’s various underlings. He recently slammed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, for defending the MAGA chief, calling a female reporter “piggy” to her face.

Leavitt was also compared to the Effie Trinket character from “The Hunger Games” movie franchise, suggesting that Trump’s spokesperson is willing to lie to the public on behalf of her boss.

While Newsom occasionally delivers harsh comebacks to executive branch insiders, he consistently directs most of his savage mockery at Trump, 79.

Trump’s “piggy” comment led to the Newsom press office boosting a series of AI-generated images of Trump with pig features. He purposefully stole from the Trump political playbook by parroting the New York-bred billionaire’s all-cap, brash communication style on social media. The ex-mayor of San Francisco labeled the MAGA leader as a “wrecking ball” and an “invasive species.”

As far as RFK Jr., the nephew of former president John F. Kennedy, he has much bigger issues to worry about as his marriage to “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress Cheryl Hines, 60, is currently widespread gossip fodder.

RFK Jr.’s alleged extramarital ”emotional affair” with political journalist Olivia Nuzzi, 32, has been making headlines again in recent weeks. Hines is said to be furious about Nuzzi’s upcoming tell-all book, “American Canto,” which will supposedly offer more details about the text message scandal that broke during Kennedy’s 2024 independent presidential campaign.