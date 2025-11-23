‘Epic’: Trump and Melania’s New Viral Photo Has Social Media in Chaos, Then Gavin Newsom Slides In with a Shady One-Liner No One Saw Coming

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tried their hardest to look powerful and polished in a viral new White House photo.

But instead of boosting the couple’s image the way staff likely intended, the clip immediately turned into comedy material after viewers — and even Trump’s rivals — jumped in to poke fun at it.

The White House labels Melania and Donald Trump “America’s power couple,” and Gavin Newsom weighs in (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

‘Hahahahahaha’: Gavin Newsom’s Mockery of Donald Trump Just Escalated, Now His Wife Melania Has Become the Punchline

California Gov. Gavin Newsom dragged Trump with a few savage posts, blasting the so-called “man child” and his administration in the president’s signature all-caps format.

For his latest brutal takedown, he posted a side-by-side collage featuring Trump and one of his infamous former neighbors, alongside a White House photo of Melania and Trump strolling together, hands locked, under the caption “America’s power couple.”

Newsom’s press team fired back with a caption that read, “The internet knows who the real power couple is.”

Users on X replied to his Trump trolling on the platform, and one called the post “Epic!”

Another user joked that Trump looked more interested in his billionaire friend than his wife in the side-by-side pictures. “Haha, looks like Trump’s too busy staring at Gavin to notice Melania’s outshined! That ‘power couple’ crown’s slipping, Don—maybe stick to tweeting in ALL CAPS instead of losing to Newsom’s charm! #TrumpTrolled#GavinWins.”

One user thought the governor’s post was “Spot on,” adding, “Real ones don’t need the spotlight.”

Another user shared an AI image of the late Queen Elizabeth walking with Trump as she carries his golf clubs with the sarcastic caption, “Power couple.”

This latest round of trolling fits right into the unofficial tradition of the Trump visuals turning into meme marathons. The last time Melania drifted into the punchlines, Newsom clowned her rumored Vanity Fair cover with a parody so over-the-top it looked like a Bravo producer storyboarded it.

During their recent U.K. visit, Melania stepped out in a hat so enormous and stiff it immediately became the internet’s favorite “lampshade” — as people were literally posting side-by-side images of her next to living-room lighting fixtures like interior design evaluations. At one point, someone even joked that the only thing she was missing was a pull-chain hanging from the brim.

So between the recent parody magazine covers, lampshade cosplay, and the occasional viral walk-and-pose, the Trumps might show up trying to project power, but the internet is always right there waiting to turn it into home décor humor and political satire in under five seconds.