‘You Can’t Be Serious’: Trump Ally Invents Wild Excuse for President’s Brain Fumble Disaster, Gets Shut Down in Real Time, and Somehow Grovels Even Harder After

Democrats in the Senate tried to hold Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s feet to the fire again, a week after he tangled with House lawmakers during hearings over President Donald Trump’s massive cuts to HHS in his 2027 budget proposal.

An at-times hostile Kennedy was back in the hot seat, this time in the upper chamber on Wednesday, April 22, trying to legitimize his leader’s math skills.

US President Donald Trump lshakes hands with Health and Human Sevices Secretary Robert F. Kennedy before signing a bill in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 14, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

The New York Times described RFK, the anti-vaxxer at the helm of the federal government’s major medical, health, and food safety programs, as “combative, defensive and occasionally contrite,” with “combative” the operative word in explaining a shouting match between him and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Warren grilled the nephew of President John F. Kennedy over Trump’s previous claims of lowering drug prices by nonsensical percentages.

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“President Trump and the Republicans slashed health care for millions of families. The president pitched his TrumpRX website as an answer for Americans who are worried about health care costs,” Warren began.

“He claims that TrumpRX has reduced prices by as much as 600%. Six hundred percent, which I think means companies should be paying you to take their drugs,” the Democrat said in all seriousness after so many observers thought Trump was joking or maybe he misspoke when he made that comment.

No, not according to Kennedy, who interrupted Warren to offer an alternative version of calculating price drops.

“President Trump has a different way of calculating,” he astonishingly stated with a straight face.

“There’s two ways of calculating percentage. If you have a $600 drug and you reduce it to $10, that’s a 600 percent reduction,” he argued while yelling over Warren.

However, Warren, appearing fed up, tried to shut Kennedy down.

“Mr. Kennedy, let’s – I understand that you know I only have 5 minutes,” Warren snapped.

Kennedy is not correct. A price drop from $600 to $10 is a 98 percent reduction, not a 600 percent reduction.

Social media exploded with comments ranging from the incredulous to the comical.

“Maga has their own set of facts, and their own set of math apparently,” an X user offered.

Another agreed, “Just give up…walk out…find a corner and suck that thumb. You have failed….but I’m sure you will blame someone else normally the democrats or iran or the fool you believed when they wrote your words either way incompetent….”

Others piled on, criticizing how Kennedy and Trump have doubled down on imaginary math figures.

“You can’t be serious,” one Threads user pointed out.

Another tried to understand why no one in Trump’s inner circle ever corrects him.

“Why does no one want to tell Trump when he’s wrong about something? I truly don’t get it. Are they all using him for proximity to power? Are they compromised or being threatened? It just doesn’t make sense.”

White House columnist Brian J. Karen put it this way, “Well, there’s math. There’s the ‘new math’ and then there’s Trump Math – which is no math at all. Just b.s.”

Kennedy first appeared in the House last week to answer questions about Trump’s proposed 2027 Health and Human Services budget, which slashes millions of dollars from an already strained agency.

He doubled the next day while in the Oval Office with Trump.

In an Oval Office event the following day, Kennedy brought up the exchange with Warren and reiterated his statement.

“If the drug was $100 and it raised the price to $600 that would be a 600% rise,” Kennedy said. “If it drops from $600 to $100, that’s a 600% savings. And the President used that mathematical device to illustrate the magnitude of the theft that has been happening against our country and our people.”