‘I Did Not Hit You’: Woman Uses Her ‘White Tears’ Against Porsha Williams, Accusing the Reality Star of Slapping Her During a Midair Dispute

After returning from BravoCon in New York, reports surfaced claiming Porsha Williams had a physical altercation with another woman on a plane following a dispute over a phone.

Cameras captured “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star being escorted off a Delta Air Lines flight in Atlanta last Sunday, walking behind a uniformed law enforcement officer. On Nov. 18, her lawyer, Joe Habachy, alleged that “Ms. Williams was verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation” in a statement released to the public.

But new police body-cam footage offers a sharper look at what happened — and hints at why the FBI became involved, leaving many viewers to question both women’s behavior.

Bodycam captures woman detailing her mid-air dispute with “RHOA” star Porsha Williams over a phone last weekend. (Photos: 11Alive/Instagram)

The “Traitors” star told police on the scene that she was using her phone on the plane when the other woman approached her.

“I was on my phone and the volume was up on the phone and she turned to me out of nowhere and she said, ‘So, you’re going to make me listen to that the whole flight?’ And I said, “Well, do you want to?” she stated, adding that the woman should have been “nicer” in her approach.

While speaking to officers, two other passengers approached to confirm Williams’ account that she did not hit the woman, who allegedly began cursing at her and may have flipped the bird in William’s face over the loud phone. They insisted that both women never made physical contact.

“Basically, there was no physical altercation. There was verbal like commentary kind of thing that was at a normal level and then out of nowhere it escalated in the sense of the lady to the right of her [Williams] got really animated and like started screaming,” said a white man wearing glasses and a blue shirt.

“She screamed, ‘you hit me in my face.’ I said I did not hit you in your face,” Williams told officers. She added after the women started cursing at her, she took out her phone to record and then dropped it on the floor.

When officers asked if she slapped the phone out of the woman’s hand, Williams insisted, “No.”

A caller on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” claimed her mother’s friend was seated three rows away and heard the “ruckus” between Williams and an “old white Karen.”

A stewardess on the plane was called over and tried to de-escalate the matter. Williams then showed police images on her phone of the woman, claiming she had to be held back and restrained on the plane.

When authorities spoke to the older woman, she claimed Williams had the volume up on “full blast” as she watched Instagram videos for about “25 minutes.” She confirmed the two exchanged words and how Williams took issue with how she spoke to her.

“And the next thing I know, there was a fingernail so close to my eye that I thought I was going to be physically attacked. She had her hands in my face, screaming, calling me crazy, on and on and on.”

The older woman, who revealed she was 70, claimed she “feared” for her life and accused Williams, 44, of slapping her phone out of her hand.

“RHOA” fans are divided on whether Williams is a victim in the situation, suggesting she should have turned down her phone on the plane.

One person joked, “Take the Underground Railroad girl,” a nod to one of Williams’ most notorious slip-ups on “RHOA” where she thought the Underground Railroad was an actual railroad with a train.

“White tears. The ultimate weapon of mass destruction,” said one person about the 70-year-old woman. Another said, “2 ppl showed up on Porsha’s defense and no one showed up to defend her. Let’s see how this plays out. That old lady [has] issues, which she clearly displayed when the officer approached her, her attitude was horrible and rude.”

A more sensible person said, “We have to remember to be fair and impartial, they are saying basically the same thing, the only difference is that the lady is saying that Porsha knocked the phone out of her hand. We can’t just look at the celebrity status, and a conflict between two people that are of different races isn’t always a racial issue.”

On YouTube, another wrote, “Both of them are out of order: 1. Porsha should know to use earphones or silence her devices in public places. Porsha has no class or decorum but that’s another story. 2. That woman should’ve talked to a flight attendant about the noise. She should know not to confront people in public. Also, she’s over exaggerating her story.”

The hair entrepreneur reflected on the weekend trip to Vegas in a Nov. 17 Instagram post before the video’s release. Williams, who can be seen with a semi-red face and puffy eyes, wrote over the clip, “Will I ever feel like me again?”

Her message to fans arrived simultaneously as her ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, uploaded two videos showing his drama-free experience at the Dubai Air Show.

In the clips, Guobadia is dressed in a suit as he pans the camera to reveal a Ministry of Defense representative as his personal guide and several private jets. One follower took a swipe at Williams’ ex when they commented, “Simon sent them [to] get his money back.”

The businessman has been living in the United Arab Emirates since 2024. He and Williams finalized their contentious divorce in June amid his ongoing immigration issues.

Ruling in the ex-wife’s favor, a judge upheld their prenup agreement, granting Williams 14 months of spousal support in the form of $40,000 per month. They were married for 15 months and allegedly began dating while Guobadia was still married to Williams’ co-star Falynn Pina