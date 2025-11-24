‘Lmaooo’: Karoline Leavitt’s Latest Defense of Trump Is Being Called the ‘Filthiest’ Low Yet, and Newsom Crushes Her With His Most Brutal Takedown to Date

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 58, has joined the horde of critics slamming Donald Trump, 79, and his representatives for the president essentially calling a female reporter fat.

Trump has a long history of making offensive comments about women. His latest controversial remarks were made on board Air Force One on Nov. 14.

“Quiet, piggy,” Trump snapped at a Bloomberg News correspondent last week aboard Air Force One.

The online feedback to Trump’s grade-school insult has been overwhelmingly negative. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s explanation for the mean slight just poured fuel on the fire.

“The president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room,” Leavitt, 28, told members of the White House press corps during a briefing on Nov. 20, when questioned about the “piggy” quote.

She resumed, “You’ve all seen it yourselves. You’ve all experienced it yourselves. And I think it’s one of the many reasons the American people reelected this president, because of his frankness.”

Leavitt then defended her boss being crude towards the reporter by suggesting that the behavior was actually admirable. The longtime Republican operative also took a direct shot at Trump’s predecessor, former President Joe Biden.

Leavitt providing cover for the president insulting a female reporter to her face inflamed Trump’s critics. Trolls dragged the press secretary for trying to justify “juvenile” and “disgraceful” behavior.

The insult immediately went viral and revived criticism of Trump’s long-documented pattern—dating back to 1996 when he called former Miss Universe Alicia Machado “Miss Piggy,” and through multiple clashes with female journalists during his 2016 and 2020 campaigns. The White House claimed Lucey had been “unprofessional,” offering no evidence, while media critics condemned the remark as inappropriate.

Newsom’s official press office account on X took a more comedic approach to calling out Leavitt for championing Trump’s childish conduct. A Nov. 20-dated tweet featured an edited image of the Effie Trinket character from “The Hunger Games” movies.

Trinket, portrayed by Elizabeth Banks in the film franchise, represents the morally corrupt citizens of the Capitol, who rule over a dystopian society where tributes from poor districts must take part in a fatal competition.

“There is nothing she won’t defend,” read Governor Newsom Press Office’s caption for the photoshopped picture of Trinket at the White House podium, implying Leavitt is willing to lie for Trump.

Fans of the governor joined in on making fun of Trump’s super-loyal spokesperson. For instance, someone on X replied, “I am truly amazed a reporter didn’t hit her with a quiet piggy in that exact moment and watched her reaction.”

“This is hilarious,” another person posted in response to Newsom’s team mocking Leavitt. A third X user responded, “Ironically, trying to defend this administration is like putting lipstick on a pig.” Another person laughed, “Lmaooo.” A critic piled on, calling it her worst excuse yet: “This is the filthiest defense of Trump we’ve seen, and she delivered it with a straight face.”

However, MAGA fired back at Newsom. One tweet about the Democratic politician read, “Your hate and envy are showing.” A more triggered Newsom hater declared, “Gavin, shut your filthy mouth. You cannot be defended, and that’s why you hate Karoline.”

Despite facing backlash from some of Trump’s diehard supporters, Newsome has not held back in ridiculing the president and his administration on nearly a daily basis throughout 2025.

The “quiet, piggy” controversy has provided Newsom with an abundance of ammunition for new memes used to embarrass his main political rival, the sitting president of the United States.

In particular, Newsom has targeted Trump’s size, which is apparently a sensitive topic for the fast-food-loving billionaire. The veracity of the president’s supposed weight, 224 pounds, remains highly debated.

Trump and Newsom have been publicly clashing for months as both sides look to secure a political advantage with the American people. Their longstanding rivalry continues to play out on television, on social media platforms, and in courtrooms.

By adopting Trump’s abrasive communication style, which helped the former reality television star to win both the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections, Newsom seemingly hopes to use his tongue-in-cheek clapbacks to win the White House in 2028.