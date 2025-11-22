‘In Your Nightgown?’: Lauren Sánchez Ditches Jeff Bezos to Flaunt Her Lowcut Minidress, Turning a High-Fashion Event Into Her Own Runway

At this point, it’s no secret that Lauren Sánchez’s aesthetic is provocative and often vintage. On any given day she’s serving legs, chest, or whichever body part she decides to spotlight — and half the fun is watching her husband, Jeff Bezos, pretend not to look.

But her revealing fashion choices invite criticism from the public, who believe she’s doing too much for a 55-year-old who just married five months ago.

The chatter kicked up again when photos of Sánchez wearing a vintage minidress that would bring Bezos and any man to his knees.

Lauren Sánchez slammed for wearing skimpy minidress on a rare night without her husband, Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

‘No Taste Whatsoever’: Jeff Bezos’ Future Wife’s Attempt to Salvage Her Image Backfires After Weeks of Outrage and Ridicule Over Her Skimpy Outfits

At a VIP Dior dinner in Beverly Hills on Nov. 11, she arrived in a gray tweed minidress trimmed with cream lace and held up by thin matching straps. The lace hem flared out in a skirt-like shape, giving the look a playful edge. The dress, designed by John Galliano, comes from Dior’s Fall 1998 ready-to-wear collection.

Fans commented on the outfit with their usual critiques, but mainly about her chest being out too much.

One person boldly commented under her actual post, “Out in your nightgown?” while another said, “This dress looks more like lingerie, not as classy as other outfits.”

“I remember those gorgeous legs way back when she was on Good Day LA,” one positive commentator wrote about the former journalist.

Though one critic, said, “Too low cut. Stop it, Lauren.”

Y! Entertainment reshared The Fashion Spot’s coverage of Sánchez that night, and fans in that post’s comments section went in branding her with a new nickname: “Bozos Botox Barbie!”

“I’m Stunned that she always has her Obviously Fake Flotation Devices Hanging Out,” said another person. A third observer noted, “Top is way too small! She is stuffing 10 pounds of stuff in a five-pound bag!!!”

Another person judged her signature aesthetic, “She looks like she’s wearing a slip – always looks underdressed. With all the money Bezos has you would think she’d dress smart, instead she looks like a w..re.”

Overall, it looked like Sánchez was going for a flirty date-night vibe. But her husband, Jeff Bezos, was nowhere to be found.

It’s not clear where he was on that exact evening, however, it’s possible he was in Florida for a number of days. His Blue Origin rocket company had a launch scheduled for on Nov. 9, but it was postponed because of weather considerations. It was rescheduled for Nov. 13, launching successfully.

Sánchez wasn’t alone at the Dior dinner, though. She was pictured with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, which is no surprise, as Sánchez seems to be fairly close to the Kardashian-Jenner family. So close that she just hosted their mom Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party at her Beverly Hills home earlier this month.

She was also photographed with New York Times best-selling author Derek Blasberg.

The event had other stars there including Lakeith Stanfield, Jennifer Lawerence, Tessa Thompson, and more. They all came together to celebrate the opening of Dior’s flagship store in Beverly Hills. Designed by architect Peter Marino, it includes four stories and on the third floor, the house is launching its first restaurant, Monsieur Dior.