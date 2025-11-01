‘You’re Not the Royals Here’: Crowd Boos Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at World Series — Then Fans Erupt After Spotting Who Was Forced to Sit Behind Them

When baseball royalty takes a back seat to actual royalty, someone’s bound to notice — and New York Mets broadcaster Howie Rose wasn’t about to let it slide without commentary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made quite the appearance on Oct. 28 at Game 4 of the World Series, settling into premium seats at Dodger Stadium to watch the home team Los Angeles Dodgers lose 6-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays, evening the series at 2-2.

Mets broadcaster Howie Rose criticized Sandy Koufax and Magic Johnson sitting behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Dodger Stadium. (Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

The royal duo leaned close in their Dodgers gear, but the crowd wasn’t having it.

As soon as they appeared on the jumbo screen, a chorus of boos erupted, and their tight, uncomfortable grins said it all.

Their presence, however, sparked an unexpected conversation about seating arrangements when fans noticed legendary Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax positioned in the row directly behind them.



‘I’m Not Joking’: Chrissy Teigen Calls Meghan Markle a Friend She ‘Adores’—Then Drops a Bizarre Reason Their Kids Never Play Together



The contrast between entertainment royalty in the front and baseball immortality in the back didn’t sit well with everyone watching from home.

Rose took to social media to question the peculiar arrangement.

How does Sandy end up in the second row? Maybe those are his permanent, personal seats but Sandy Koufax takes a back seat to no one. Especially at Dodger Stadium. https://t.co/UF4vNLf3ru — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) October 29, 2025

“How does Sandy end up in the second row?” Rose asked in the post. “Maybe those are his permanent, personal seats but Sandy Koufax takes a back seat to no one. Especially at Dodger Stadium.”

Fans also chimed in. One person said, “what are they even doing here.” Another person said, “You are not royals here.” A third person simply reacted to the bios and said, “Ouch.”

The Brooklyn-born Koufax spent his entire career with the Dodgers from 1955 to 1968, securing four World Series titles with the franchise, including one in 1955 when the team still called Brooklyn home. His résumé reads like a highlight reel: seven All-Star selections, three Cy Young Awards, and two World Series MVP honors.

The left-hander threw four no-hitters and tossed one of baseball’s 24 perfect games on Sept. 9, 1965, cementing his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

New York Post readers quickly weighed in on the supposed seating controversy, with many echoing Rose’s sentiment that the arrangement seemed backward. The debate highlighted ongoing tensions surrounding the couple’s public appearances and the attention they command wherever they go. Some argued that celebrity status shouldn’t trump historical significance, especially in a setting where sports legacy should theoretically reign supreme.

However, Harry and Meghan weren’t the only boldface names drawing attention at Dodger Stadium that evening. The game featured plenty of Hollywood star power, with NBA superstar LeBron James, actor Brad Pitt, actress Sydney Sweeney, and Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers all in attendance to watch Game 4.

The royal couple appeared to enjoy themselves throughout the game, with Meghan even posting a photo to her Instagram Stories that included her and Harry posing with Magic Johnson, the former Lakers legend and Dodgers part-owner. The couple seemed relaxed and engaged with the baseball atmosphere surrounding them.

Baseball fans questioned why Sandy Koufax and Magic Johnson sat behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the World Series. (Photo: Instagram/ Meghan )

Meghan is from Los Angeles and grew up with the Dodgers being her local team, transforming their World Series appearance from a celebrity spectacle into a California native supporting her hometown squad during one of the sport’s biggest moments. Her connection to the city and its baseball culture predates her royal life entirely.

This wasn’t their first experience with America’s pastime either.

As far back as 2019, according to CBS News, the couple attended the first-ever Major League Baseball game in London, where the New York Yankees faced the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium.

They posed for pictures with both teams but diplomatically avoided declaring which side they would root for. The pair strolled to the mound along with 10 participants in the Invictus Games, an international project started by Harry to give wounded military men and women a chance to compete.

The Dodger Stadium seating uproar reflects public obsession with celebrity over baseball tradition, showing how Harry and Meghan’s every move sparks debate, even during a simple hometown outing.