‘So Thirsty’: Kim Kardashian Accused of Begging for Attention After Latest Stunt Has Folks Eye-Rolling

Kim Kardashian is ditching her clothes for the camera once again for another magazine cover.

On Nov. 2, the reality star and beauty influencer served up a few chic and tailored looks in images from the Autumn/Winter edition of Re-Edition magazine, featuring her on the front cover. In true Kim fashion, she stuck to her signature revealing ensemble, but this time, fans are equally disgusted at her latest attention-grabbing act.

Kim Kardashian strips down for magazine covers and fans are unimpressed. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

‘She’s Jealous of Bianca’: Outrage Erupts After Kim Kardashian Goes Shirtless In New Photos, Fans Say She’s Eyeing for Kanye West’s Attention

She traded in her clothing garments for body paint in images for the “All Business” themed shoot, where makeup artist Athena Paginton used Kardashian’s body as a canvas for fashion.

One look shows the smoky-eyed reality TV star glaring into the camera as she stands with one hand over the other, completely clothesless. Paginton painted an entire look for Kardashian that was meant to resemble a suit, featuring light blue high-waisted trousers, a white ruffle shirt, and a teal blazer.

The SKIMS founder hid her signature black locs under what looked to be a short blond wig styled in a pixie cut.

In the second shot, Kardashian was styled in a darker look, rocking actual dark brown pants with a brown belt. She wore nothing on the top half of her body, but the body paint made it look like she had on a white dress shirt with a dark brown, patterned tie and a brown blazer.

For her other several looks in this shoot, the mother of four was much more clothed but still had some skin bared in each outfit. Much of Kim’s right breast was shown in one look, though she kept the areola covered with her hand.

In another look, Kardashian had no shirt on at all, only body paint and a tie, using both of her hands to cover her bust. For another look, she wore a plaid blazer with an unbuttoned dress shirt and no pants on, which showcased her white underwear.

Many of the photos she posted showed her either wearing an open blazer, shirt, or jacket and showing the sides of her bosom.

But people who are familiar with Kardashian’s random body reveals seemed unimpressed with her stripping down for yet another magazine cover. Some even suggested that she was seeking attention.

One person on The Daily Mail wrote, “Painted AND photoshopped???” while another asked, “Anyone else wanna know why one of her nipolotas is hanging of a collar and top all in one but not the other side?!? && Why she’s pretending to cover her below modesty when everyone has seen it ?!? Weirdo.”

A few described Kim as “so thirsty,” including one who said, “She hasn’t been in the news lately so this is her latest thirsty stunt to try and stay relevant.”

In response to the Daily Mail’s headline, which claims she used the body paint to protect her modesty,” one person replied, “What the hell? You claimed she was protecting her modesty!!!! She’s been purposely displaying her [behind] and her [chest] to the world, she’s never been about modesty.” Take your airbrushed ponderous backside home

A fourth noted, “The whole world has seen more of her than her own gynecologist. Take your airbrushed ponderous backside home and take care of your kids.”

The reactions largely trace back to how Kardashian’s family first shot to fame after an adult video featuring her and then–boyfriend Ray J surfaced in 2007. The intimate tape, originally filmed in 2003 during her 21st birthday trip to Cabo, Mexico, became the scandal that launched a media empire.

While there were always claims that the tape was leaked, Ray J came forward in 2022 saying that they all plotted to release the footage, including Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner.

He alleges the mother-daughter duo went to Vivid Entertainment and signed a contract to make three tapes, but only the one from Cabo was released. He also said that Kardashian was always in possession of the tapes and that he never had them.

The now-infamous tape was released around the time they began filming the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” It ran for 20 seasons on E! Network and showed the lives of Kim, as well as her five siblings, Khloe, Kylie, Kendal and Khloe, her mother, and her stepdad. Now the siblings own a mix of different brands in the clothing and cosmetic industries, documented on their new family series of the same title on Hulu.

Kardashian is also acting and is currently doing press for the upcoming women-led Hulu series “All’s Fair.”