‘Someone Check on the Royal Family’: Meghan Markle and Harry’s ‘Spicy’ Dance Video Has Fans Saying They ‘Couldn’t Wait to Be Their Authentic Selves’ After Leaving the Palace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry passed another vibe check that proves they have always been the most “fun” members of the royal family. Fans of the couple were given a glimpse into a fun-filled moment shared between the two as they celebrated their daughter, Princess Lilibet’s, fourth birthday on June 4.

The former “Suits” actress uploaded two posts marking the special occasion complete with heartwarming captions and images of her and Harry adoring their secondborn. The duo are also proud parents to son Prince Archie, 6, whom they welcomed in 2019.

But it’s Markle’s third post that gave followers a good laugh and a reason to praise the pair for breaking away from their roles as working royals.

PMeghan Markle celebrates daughter Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday with old video of her and Prince Harry dancing to viral “Baby Mama” anthem. (Photos: Meghan/Instagram.)

The clip showed the Los Angeles native in a labor and delivery room wearing a black gown as she and Harry danced to the viral expectant mother’s anthem “Baby Mama.”

She wrote, “Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do!”

More than 3.6 million people watched as a very pregnant Markle swayed her hips and dropped it low while supporting her belly as she and her husband awaited Lilibet’s birth.

The author of “The Spare” joined in on the dance break too, at times two-stepping in and out of the frame and at other clips doing a playful twerk.

Markle disabled comments did not deter users from finding ways to join in on the candid memory. When The Shade Room reposted the video, an onlooker remarked, “Meg showing you how she got that baby, ikdr (I know dat’s right).”

A second user said, “Lol I knew he was a spicy white when he dated Rihanna. So this is very on brand. Love this.”

It has never been confirmed if Harry and Rihanna actually dated, but there are plenty of photographs to prove they at least looked like friends when they met in Barbados for a 2016 HIV/AIDS event.

Another said, “Someone check on the royal family. They are fuming….love this.”

"She calls herself a princess on her podcast… you're not a princess, you're not a princess in any way."



Piers Morgan says Harry and Meghan are capitalising on their titles purely for fame and money.@piersmorgan | @valentinelow | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/scBdHAIruf — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 7, 2022

A flood of comments noted that since the couple stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, they have appeared happier and less stifled by the rules tethered to their titles. One such comment read, “They couldn’t wait to leave the palace to be their authentic selves.”

Two more reactions included, “They definitely wasn’t letting them stay at Buckingham Palace lol. I love this,” and “Piers Morgan is about to be triggered.”

Journalist and royal family fan Piers Morgan has been outspoken in slamming the exiles for Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2020 relocation to America.