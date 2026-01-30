‘Harry Drooling Over Kris!’: Kim Kardashian Drops a Bombshell on Pulling Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Photo Despite Approval — but New Details ‘Made It Worse’

Kim Kardashian gave her version of the truth about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “photogate” controversy and detonated a new storm of backlash.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked chaotic headlines when they appeared in posts highlighting festivities at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, then suddenly disappeared. Social media users appeared to be done commenting on the matter until the SKIMS founder spoke about it on-air with her sister Khloé Kardashian.

(L to R) Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner in the first image; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the second image. (Photos by @krisjenner/Instagram; John Nacion/WireImage)

‘Steals From Black Culture & Sells It’: Kim Kardashian Shredded For ‘Cosplaying Black’ and Being a ‘MAGA’ Loser ‘Who Stole From Black Businesses’

Markle is dressed in a black bodysuit and skirt, and Harry in a black suit and white button-up shirt in the snapshots. They posed for photos with the birthday dame and Kim during the star-studded event on Nov. 8. Jenner recapped the bash on Instagram the next day.

People were left buzzing about what might have happened between the pals after the couple’s photos were removed. According to Kim, “It was really innocent, which is so crazy. Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.”

She also claimed that all parties involved approved the photos before they were published. “We’re never ones to post without permission,” said Kim on the “Khloe in Wonder Land” podcast hosted by her sister. Khloé interjected, “We’re very respectful.”

The pair reportedly feared that the celebration would clash with Remembrance Day, also known as “Poppy Day,” on Nov. 11, which honors fallen members of the military in the United Kingdom and other countries.

“After it was posted… they didn’t want to be seen at a party even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down, and then I think they realized, like, ‘Oh, this is silly,’” said Kim, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” superstar.

Khloé didn’t veil her feelings as she pointed out that the couple attended a Baby2Baby gala earlier that evening. She released a loaded “Huh?” when her sister commented, “It’s like a charity event, so that was fine, but, you know, partying and dancing on the dance floor —whatever.”

Kim and Khloe Kardashian finally clear up the #HarryandMeghan photogate scandal, but it leaves more questions than answers. So the Harkles thought photos at a party was disrespectful of Remembrance Day, but GOING to the party was ok? So if there aren’t photos, it didn’t happen?… pic.twitter.com/IKCwrs6LTt — Princess CarParkle 👑 (@unreMARKLEble) January 28, 2026

Before tabling the topic, Kim said, “You just gotta laugh at, like, the situation sometimes. … It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn’t’ have to be.”

Kardashian skeptics read between the lines and arrived at this conclusion: “Meghan and Kris are friends lol… you can tell [those] two can’t stand her… and their [ain’t] friends.”

Markle’s critics assumed she demanded the images be deleted. Those suspicions seemed somewhat confirmed to the podcast’s audience. An X user decided, “She didn’t like the photo of Harry drooling over Kris’s rack! It had zero to do with the sanctity of Remembrance weekend!”

Conversely, someone else wrote, “He was literally wearing a poppy commemorating Remembrance Day… Meghan totally signed off on the photos being posted. Harry lost his mind and Meghan was forced to backpedal.”

A third reaction states, “Nothing says ‘our brand and your brand are not compatible and we don’t want to be seen publicly with your pron-promoting mother.” A fourth person alluded to silence as a better way to respond to “photogate.”

They commented, “It appears they got asked to clarify the situation lol and made it worse.” The “Spare” author and “With Love, Megan” star have not publicly addressed the matter, nor have they ever posted party pictures on their official social accounts.