‘She Used the Same for Lilibet’: Meghan Markle’s Rare Photo of Prince Harry and Their Son Archie Has Fans Zooming In on One Oddly Familiar Detail

For years, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have tried to walk a delicate line between sharing pieces of their family life and protecting their children from scrutiny tied to the royal family.

The couple has stepped back from their royal duties, living a much more independent life in America. They have always chosen to hide their children’s faces, to protect their safety from paparazzi or AI-altering technology.

So when Meghan took to Instagram with an intimate family moment, it sparked a fresh debate about privacy, boundaries, and how much access the public believes it deserves.

Meghan Markle’s rare photo of Prince Harry and their son, Archie, sparked praise, privacy debates, and nonstop chatter about Harry’s hair. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Duchess of Sussex shared a rare throwback photo of Prince Harry holding Archie to celebrate their son’s seventh birthday. Instead of the sweet father-son moment, social media users zoomed in on one unexpected detail that turned people into detectives.

The post included two unseen photos. One showed baby Archie asleep on Harry’s chest under a white blanket as the prince gazed at his son.

The second showed Archie walking along the beach with his younger sister, Princess Lilibet, as the siblings held hands near the shoreline.

“7 years later… happy birthday to our sweet boy,” Meghan wrote alongside the post.

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Naysayers quickly flooded the comments, questioning why they continue to partially shield their children while still sharing selective family moments. Jokesters got completely sidetracked by Harry’s hair.

Daily Mail readers especially had a field day wondering, “Who air brushed Harry’s hair hat?”

One person said, “Either photo shop or AI. That photo is a fake. Harry’s hair was never that thick or that dark since he’s been with Megan.” A third critic snapped, “But he didn’t have that much hair then. The colour is off too. I laughed as soon as I saw it. Too obviously photoshopped.”

Supporters pointed out that it was an old photo taken years ago. One commenter insisted, “Harry was bald 7 years ago too.”

Critics were reminded that the image was taken after Archie’s birth in 2019, years before gossip about Harry’s thinning hair.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed Harry wearing the same shirt in an image Meghan posted on their daughter’s birthday in June 2025.

“Why is he wearing [the] exact same clothes in the photo released for the birth of Lilibucks?” asked one person. Another insisted, “It’s a doll. She used the same doll for Lilibet,” while others argued, “Doesn’t have the same nose as the doll.”

At the time, many believed the sepia colored image Meghan posted of Harry showed him “allegedly posing with a doll we are supposed to believe is “Lili.”

The reactions once again showed the impossible balance the Sussexes face whenever they share family moments online.

Even in the birthday tribute, Meghan framed the beach photo from behind. The choice continued the couple’s long-standing approach of sharing glimpses of their children without fully putting them on display.

Just weeks earlier, Meghan sparked similar reactions after posting a rare skiing clip of Harry and Archie on the slopes. The video showed Archie gliding behind his father while Harry repeatedly looked back to check on him.

“My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud,” Meghan captioned the clip.

Earlier this year, she also posted a Valentine’s Day image of Harry carrying Princess Lilibet while holding a bouquet of balloons — a photo many noted showed more of their daughter than the couple typically shares.

The former actress has repeatedly said that protecting Archie and Lilibet’s privacy is about creating healthy boundaries, not completely hiding their lives from the world.

According to Town & Country, she explained that sharing a family photo should not give the public “all-access permission” to her children, adding that “all you want to do as parents is protect them.”

Harry has repeatedly explained that his fears around public exposure are rooted in his own upbringing.

During his 2021 appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, he compared royal life to “living in a zoo” and “The Truman Show.” He said he wanted to “break the cycle” for his children.

Meghan has echoed that sentiment, saying “All you want to do as parents is protect them,” during a 2024 conversation about social media and children.

The birthday post also landed amid some real ongoing turbulence — Harry dealing with legal fallout tied to Sentebale, the African charity he co-founded in honor of Princess Diana, and fresh conversation about the strained relationship with King Charles, who reports suggest has met Princess Lilibet just once.

Despite the lawsuits, family tensions, and relentless scrutiny, Meghan’s latest post made clear the Sussexes are still determined to control their own narrative — even when the internet turns a birthday tribute into a forensic hair analysis.