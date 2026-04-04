‘No Way That Is Archie’: Meghan Markle Keeps Archie Hidden — Then Drops a Rare Clip with Prince Harry That Has Fans Zooming In On One Detail

Since the births of their children, Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle have always been intentional about keeping their little ones’ lives private.

They’ve only shown the faces of their son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 4, a handful of times, while other posts were glimpses of the children with their faces covered or their backs turned.

Meghan Markle recently showed off a video of her and husband Prince Harry’s older son Archie, 6, skiing. (Photo: Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

Though they continue to keep their physical identity discreet, every once in a while the parents will share fun updates and milestones about the kids to their millions of followers.

Markle did just that on Thursday, April 2, when she posted a short clip of Archie hanging out with his dad. The “Suits” star took a video of himself skiing on the slopes, gliding with ease behind his father.

Prince Harry, who was several feet in front of Archie, looked back several times to check on his son and the two drifted from side to side on the snow-covered mountain mountain.

Markle showed her support of her husband and child by sharing a few brief words in the caption.

“My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud,” she said.

From the looks of the video, it appears that Lilibet had not joined her family on their excursion.

It’s not clear where the video of Prince Harry and Archie was captured, but it was posted just one day after Markle was spotted purchasing toys for her kids at a shop in Montecito, California. They moved to the West Coast city in 2020 after leaving the United Kingdom.

One person on People cheered Archie on writing, “Prince Archie will be a pro in no time. Meghan, being a Proud Mother looks good on You..”

A shocked fan on the Daily Mail typed, “No way that Is archie.”

Another person shaded Markle with claims that she only posted this video as a way to get extra attention after her partnership with Netflix ended last month.

They said, “Markle ‘Roll out the kids, Harry! We need the next cash infusion!’ Netflix & Markle – As ever FAIL Netflix – Harry & Meghan SUCESS’.”

Netflix divested from Markle’s lifestyle consumer brand, As ever, and her spokesperson said it’s because “We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As ever is now ready to stand on its own.”

Though their documentary “Harry and Meghan” with the streaming giant was successful, the second season of Markle’s series “With Love, Meghan,” did not perform well and only got 2 million views. At the top of the year, it was reported that the series would not return for a third season.

But these kind of abrasive comments from fans is exactly why they choose to keep their children shielded from the internet.

Last October, they made a rare joint appearance in NYC at the Project Healthy Minds’ annual gala and were being awarded with the Humanitarians of the Year award.

Upon collecting their award Markle spoke about the challenges of parenting in a time where social media is so prevalent.

Markle said, “Our children, Archie and Lilibet, are just 6 and 4 years old. Can you believe it? Luckily, still too young for social media, but we know that day is coming. Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology’s benefits while safeguarding against its dangers. And that hopeful intention of separation is rapidly becoming impossible.”

Meghan and Harry have been married since 2018 and stepped back as senior royals in 2020.