‘Tone It Down’: Ice-T’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Has Had Enough of Coco’s Explicit Pics — and What Coco Told Her Has Fans Doing Double-Takes

Ice-T’s wife, Coco Austin, 46, has always been unapologetic about her sultry online content, which helped her build a massive social media following — and she’s not changing that anytime soon.

The model recently appeared on Bunnie Xo’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast, where Austin spoke about her background in the industry, noting that she preferred the energy of live performances to the digital world, where she often faced rude comments from online critics about her revealing wardrobe and spicy posing.

While the “Colors” rapper always defends his wife against naysayers, it seems that their 9-year-old daughter, Chanel, may have an issue with her mom’s decisions.

Ice-T’s wife, Coco Austin, refuses to change up her explicit online content despite her daughter Chanel’s eye rolls. (Photos: @icet/Instagram)

After reviewing Austin’s career, Bunnie praised her for pioneering the “body model” space and for continuing to post racy photos despite constant criticism.

“Like it’s never been trashy on your end, it’s always been just very… just Coco,” she said, applauding Austin for bringing light to the women behind the sexy poses. “It’s like that’s your own brand and it’s never been tacky and it’s just been beautiful.”

Austin admitted that while she still loves creating the steamy content that made her famous, motherhood has made her more thoughtful about how far she pushes it. She said it’s also the reason she began posting explicit content on a subscription-based website.

“Because I pretty much just took what I was doing on Instagram and uploaded the pictures there because I think it was getting a little too saucy on Instagram,” she said. “I want to be like a wholesome mother that people see. I don’t want them to always see my [behind]. I’ll take that over there.”

Bunnie asked whether becoming a mother to her now 9-year-old daughter, Chanel, influenced that shift. “Oh, I think about her all the time,” Austin instantly replied.

She said her daughter’s approval is always on her mind — even when she’s posing for photos.

“I bring it down a little bit. Because I want her to be happy for me or proud,” she explained. “I don’t want it to ever bug her, you know? So, I want to do it in an appropriate way that makes her feel comfortable.”

The former Smooth Magazine cover girl revealed that while Chanel affectionately calls her “hottie totty,” she’s aware her preteen can sometimes find her mom’s looks “too much.”

“She just rolls her eyes like, ‘OK.’ She gets it, but I want to make sure I don’t go overboard now that she’s weirded out. I’m very delicate with,” said Austin.

She added, “I’m still a mother.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Austin shared that she and Chanel reached a compromise about her attire during school drop-offs and pickups.

“I say to Chanel, ‘I’m so cool, you don’t even know how cool I am,’ and she’s like, ‘Tone it down,'” she said. “She won’t allow me to go to school with heels on. She doesn’t want me to, like, be that person. So when I go to pick her up from school, I want to make sure I’m not in a dress — I change out of my clothes from what I was doing.”

Fans had mixed reactions to Austin’s comments about toning down her sexiness.

“I feel so bad for poor kids that have parents that are willing to do this. I understand that there’s money that afford these kids different kind of life but your self-respect is worth so much more and your kids’ reputation and opportunity not to be bullied and have to deal with that extra layer on top of the normal stuff that they go through is so important as well…” wrote one viewer on Facebook after TMZ shared a clip of the interview.

Another person added, “A child should never have to ask their parent to ‘tone it down.’ Especially their mother.”

“I’m sorry never considered her even a mother just a substitute mother not the way she acts and not the way she dresses and not what she teaches her child there are much better mothers in this world than this woman,” wrote another critic.

“And she has a daughter… wow,” said another viewer.

However, the comments on Bunnie’s YouTube page were far more supportive. “To judge a mom by her appearance as an ability to be a great parent is beyond ridiculous! I am and have an Autistic adult son… Looking attractive to ME makes ME FEEL GOOD! It has zero to do with the strong person I am to care for my son. Rock on CoCo!,” said one fan.

You know how we roll!

This would be my album cover if I had one..lol#NewYorkFashionWeek pic.twitter.com/GSHluFvKZO — Coco (@cocosworld) September 15, 2023

Many others praised Austin for being “sweet” and “inspiring.”

Despite the divided opinions about her parenting style, Austin made it clear she has no plans to stop embracing her signature image.

“Always going to take sexy pictures until I die,” she said.

“You hear all these comments, ‘Don’t you think you’re too old?’ It really bothers me because I think we’re setting the tone. I’m really into good health, peptides, liquid vitamins. I’m all about that, and I think I’m doing a good job keeping up with myself.”

She laughed, adding, “I’m gonna go out with a thong on and do the splits. Everybody’s like, ‘When are you gonna stop doing the splits?!’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m doing it all. All the stuff that irritates the hell out of you? I’m gonna do it all until I die.”