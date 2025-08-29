‘Didn’t She Cheat?’: Ice-T’s Marriage Advice Backfires as Fans Revisit Scandal That Rocked His and Coco Austin’s Relationship

Ice-T thought he was dropping gems about what makes his decades-long marriage to Coco Austin work, but his fans weren’t buying it.

After the rapper-turned-actor shared a post about the secret to marital happiness, fans quickly shifted the conversation, bringing up old rumors of infidelity that once threatened to derail the couple’s relationship.

Ice-T’s marriage advice backfired when fans brought up old cheating allegations against his wife, Coco Austin, instead of praising their decades-long relationship. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Instead of applauding his advice, some followers bluntly questioned whether they were supposed to forget about past controversies, dragging Ice-T and Coco back into a chapter they likely thought was buried for good.

The drama began a little after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 27, when the “Law & Order: SUV” star took to X to share his perspective on marriage.

Ice-T and Wife Coco Austin’s Celebration of Decades-Long Marriage Sparks Scrutiny About When He Ended His Relationship with His Son’s Mother Darlene Ortiz

“Sometimes people ask me Marriage advice.. Cause I’ve been happily married for 25 years… My answer? ‘I know how to be married to ‘My’ wife…Not yours..’ lol,” Ice-T tweeted, attempting to highlight how each relationship requires its own unique approach.

Having been with Coco for over two decades, the veteran entertainer felt qualified to offer some wisdom to his followers about maintaining a successful partnership. But the response from his followers, however, wasn’t quite what he expected.

Many applauded Ice-T’s words, with one writing, “That has to be one of the best marriage advices I’ve ever read or heard! Married 54 myself.”

But others didn’t hesitate to remind him of a time when his marriage was believed to be relatively rocky. Some responders immediately began referencing past allegations that had once rocked the couple’s relationship, refusing to let the controversy fade into the background.

One user on X responded with barely concealed skepticism, tweeting, “Unc, you know that we know… Nevermind.”

When The Shade Room readers weighed in, the commentary became even more direct.

After multiple fans wrote philosophical statements like “Part of it is actually liking the person, y’all newer kind don’t understand that and it’s so weird.”

One person asked pointedly, “But didn’t she cheat a few years ago and he took her back?”

Along the same line, another questioned, “How many times [has] she cheated is the question?”

The allegations fans were referencing stemmed from a controversial incident involving rapper AP.9, whose real name is Kenneth Huddleston.

According to the Daily Mail, in 2012, pictures surfaced showing Coco getting cozy with the artist in Las Vegas, where she was performing in a burlesque show. The images showed AP.9 planting a kiss on her cheek and burying his face in her neck while she smirked at the camera, sparking immediate speculation about the nature of their relationship.

When confronted by TMZ about whether rumors of an affair with Coco were true, AP.9 gave a cryptic response that only fueled more speculation.

“That’s a RUMOR? Is that a rumor? No comment, man,” he said, refusing to definitively deny the allegations.

He even seemed to taunt her husband, boasting, “I’m from the hood … I’m not worried about nothing’.”

At the time, Ice-T expressed his fury through a series of now-deleted tweets, writing, “Regardless.. They would take [supposed] pics every time. Most of them [are] disrespectful and in bad taste. She’s made me look.. And feel like s—t.”

He explained that he was venting publicly because there was “no way to avoid the obvious misconduct of a married couple” and directed further questions to Coco herself.

She had initially dismissed concerns, calling the photos “harmless,” but later expressed genuine remorse for her actions.

Coco eventually apologized for the incident, acknowledging on Twitter that “The pics I took with this man were in poor taste & I disrespected my husband. However, the pics were the only thing that happened.”

Despite past turbulence, Ice-T has consistently demonstrated confidence in his marriage.

At the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, when a clip went viral showing another attendee checking out Coco as she danced, he responded with characteristic humor and self-assurance.

He reposted the video on Instagram, captioning it: “Lol… I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out… I TOTALLY understand.”

The veteran rapper has also defended his wife’s parenting and decisions when she gets criticized for posting provocative images online, often telling critics, “I took the picture” when they question her revealing photos.

Ice-T’s marriage advice may have sparked backlash online, reopening old wounds for the couple, but their 25-year union proves that true relationship wisdom often comes not from avoiding controversy, but from enduring it—and emerging stronger together.

They share one daughter, Chanel Nicole, 9, who fans say it a spitting image of her dear dad. Ice-T also shares a daughter, LeTesha Marrow, 49, his high school girlfriend, Adrienne, and a son, Tracy Marrow Jr., 33, with another ex, Darlene Ortiz.