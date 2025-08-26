‘Always… Spilling Out’: Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin Tries to Show Off Daughter’s Hairstyle But Fans Zoom In on What’s Really on Display 

Coco Austin, reality TV personality and wife of legendary rapper Ice-T, has once again turned heads with a new series of Instagram photos.

On Monday, August 25, Austin, 46, shared several sweet photos proudly showcasing her 9-year-old daughter Chanel’s freshly dyed electric blue hair.

Ice-T faces criticism over his parenting of his and Coco Austin’s parenting of their daughter, Chanel Nicole. (Photo: @coco/Instagram)

However, the post quickly became a topic of debate on social media, with commenters claiming that Austin’s revealing outfit distracted from her daughter’s new look. In a series of snapshots, Austin stands beside a vehicle while Chanel sits inside, showcasing her colorful bangs from various angles.

The former Playboy model captioned the post, “The many faces of Chanel….Had some fun with Chanel’s hair recently … She’s been feeling the color blue lately.. So I finally gave in.. I asked her which is her favorite pic to post and she said all of them..lol”

Chanel is wearing a simple white T-shirt and red shorts, while Austin sports a black, low-cut V-neck T-shirt that highlights her figure.

The post quickly drew attention, amassing over 800 comments and more than 30,000 likes within 24 hours, with Ice-T himself being among the people who liked the post as their most enthusiastic supporter. The majority of responses were positive, applauding Chanel’s bold new hair color and celebrating the mother-daughter bond.

“She’s growing up so fast! Such a lil beauty,” one follower wrote.

Many noted how Chanel is “all grown up” and still the “spitting image” of her father.

While feedback on Instagram was largely glowing, reactions on Daily Mail UK were far more critical.

“Middle aged women sticking their tongue out on photos is pathetic,” one reader commented, referencing the fifth photo in the set, where both Austin and Chanel are playfully sticking out their tongues, revealing Austin’s piercing.

“Oh, please, put it back in your mouth. That’s disgusting,” said one observer.

Another wrote, “Why is she always literally spilling out of the little clothing she has on? She actually has the capacity to look like a classy, dignified lady. Someone, please take her shopping.”

One commenter mocked Austin’s bio on an adult subscription site, quoting: “‘I have an obsession for heels and love to clean,’ while teasing, ‘Good things come in small packages. (My measurements are 39DDD, 26, 43) …and I’m barely 5’2″.’ Sounds like a Craigslist ad.”

Though some believe the cleavage-baring photos and tongue-stud display are inappropriate alongside images of her daughter, Austin has never been one to apologize for her provocative style.

Earlier this summer, social media users attempted to “shame” her for posting a series of photos in a micro bikini for the Fourth of July.

More recently, Austin and Ice-T appeared on the “Shoes Off Talk” podcast, where she opened up about her decades-long modeling career and her commitment to living unapologetically.

Listing her achievements, Austin said, “I had calendars. I had DVDs. I was like on a roll. And, you know, to buy a house from calendars. Just think about that.”

She claimed to have appeared on more than 50 magazine covers at the height of her career and insisted that neither aging nor public opinion would deter her from embracing her identity.