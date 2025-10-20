‘Disrespectful’: Coco Austin Under Fire for Rocking Revealing Dress as Fans Zoom In on What’s ‘Hanging Out’ In New Photos with Ice-T

Former video model Coco Austin has fans drooling while some are cringing over a recap of her recent trip to Scottsdale, Arizona.

Austin, who is wife to rapper and actor Ice T, 67, shared a carousel post on Instagram with 11 slides highlighting her fun night out with her friends and loved ones — including her husband.

Coco Austin’s bold and daring cheetah print dress during outing with friends and family has viewers stunned. (Photo: coco/Instargam)

In her Oct. 15 recap, Coco looked like a curvaceous feline wearing a tight cheetah-print bodycon mini dress and gold strapless heels. She pulled her curled blond hair back into a side ponytail that rested on her shoulder, drawing more attention to her face and body. She rocked her signature arched eyebrows, and her red lipstick appeared to be smudged.

In the caption she stressed how much fun she had in Scottsdale with her family, friends and loved ones, boasting about her longtime friendship with Kyle Peraulta, who made regular appearances on Austin and Ice T’s reality TV show, “Ice Loves Coco.” Instead of praising their longtime frienship or other fun images from her trip, people online were stunned by her outfit over her caption.

“First photo says business,” wrote one person about the photo of Coco staring into the camera, while another observer said, “Waist sooo small and love the curly ponytail.”

Many called Ice-T’s wife a “hot mama” and praised him for her look at 46. But critics were not pleased with her revealing dress around family members.

On Facebook, one person commented, “Even around family you got your boobs all hanging out disrespectful.”

It’s true that Austin’s chest was noticeably spilling out of the top of her dress, but that wasn’t the only thing that caught attention. In one solo shot of her sitting on the couch, fans couldn’t help but notice her undergarments subtly peeking out from beneath the fabric.

More fans had mixed reviews with one person saying, “Wow Coco you that outfit.”

Austin often draws mixed reactions for how she presents herself—both online and in public—as well as for her parenting choices. Still, her provocative nature is nothing new.

She met Ice-T on the set of music video in 2001. She began modeling as a teenager and hit a pivotal moment in her career when her curvaeous body was plastered in Swimwear Illustrated magazine at 18. She claims that throughout her years of modeling she’s been on over 50 magazine covers, which includes predominately outlets geared toward Black men.

The following year, Coco and the “Colors” rapper married in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day. Scrutiny of their choices heightened after the couple welcomed their first daughter together in 2015. Their mother-daughter bikini photoshoots often go viral, prompting many to urge Coco to wear a less provocative bathing suit that covers more of her body in presence of her daughter or any children for tha matter.

Austin is aware of the comments being made about her, and she has made it clear that dressing conservatively probably won’t happen anytime soon — if at all.

In July she talked about the subject on the “Shoes Off Talk Podcast.”

She said, “Everybody is like, ‘Well, don’t you think getting in a bikini is a little too old for you?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ I’m like, if I’m 90 still looking OK, if I’m still looking good, I’m going to represent for the 90-year-olds, you know? Right now, I’m representing for the 40-year-olds.

She added, “So, if I can do the split at 80, I’ll be doing the split at 80, and I can still do the split.”

Austin and Ice T’s daughter Chanel Marrow has siblings from Ice T’s previous relationships. He welcomed LeTesha Marrow, 49, back in high school with his former girlfriend Adrienne. Little is known about his ex. He then had his son Tracey Marrow, 33, with his ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz. They dated for 17 years before calling it quits.