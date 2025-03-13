‘She Doesn’t Take Care of Herself’: Report Claims Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are Desperately Concerned About Her Enlarged Veins Causing Panic Amongst Fans

Actress Angelina Jolie‘s six children have taken matters into their own hands in 2025, banding together in a concerted effort to help their mother gain weight amid ongoing concerns about her health, a new tabloid report claims.

According to purported sources supposedly speaking to RadarOnline, the 49-year-old actress’s kids have become increasingly worried about her thin frame and are actively working to improve her eating habits.

The “Maleficent” star was recently spotted shopping for groceries in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood with her 16-year-old son, Knox, pushing a cart filled with all kinds of food, according to the report.

Sources are saying that Angelina Jolie’s children are stepping up to make sure their mother eats. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Just days earlier, Knox and his twin sister, Vivienne, hung out with their mother on another shopping trip for more produce and other knickknacks, signaling what insiders describe as a family-wide intervention.

“They’re buying groceries in bulk and tempting her with treats from the deli and bakery, even organizing family cookouts to encourage her to eat more,” Radar reported its alleged insider shared.

“She still looks very thin—her ankles are like twigs—but under their watchful eyes, she’s at least eating a little more,” the anonymous mouthpiece continued.

All six of Jolie’s children — Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 18; and the 16-year-old twins — are participating in this effort, actively ensuring their mother receives proper nutrition, the tabloid claims.

Headlines about her size intensified after Jolie’s appearance at the Venice International Film Festival in August 2024 sparked public alarm, although Jolie has maintained a thin figure for several years.

During that event, where she promoted her film “Maria,” in which she portrays opera singer Maria Callas, social media users zeroed in on the pronounced veins visible in Jolie’s arms as she walked the red carpet in a taupe gown with a built-in fur shawl.

“What’s wrong with her arms?” one commenter asked bluntly, while another crassly questioned, “Why are her veins so large?”

These public observations seem to have reinforced what family members were already witnessing privately, the tabloid insinuated.

In June 2024, experts estimated that Jolie, who underwent a preventative double mastectomy in 2013, might weigh under 100 pounds — a concerning figure for someone standing 5 feet 7.

Florida-based Dr. Gabe Mirkin offered a stark assessment to Radar of her condition despite not examining the “By the Sea” actress.

“The odds are extremely high that she already has osteoporosis,” the doctor said. “She has severe loss of body fat, which is almost always associated with severe loss of muscle and bone.”

Jolie’s relationship with food reportedly has been complicated for decades.

Cis Rundle, an alleged friend of Jolie’s late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, once claimed that the actress suffered from anorexia during her teenage years, stating that she had “carried her into the hospital” due to concerns about low food consumption. Rundle suggested the issue was “worked out,” describing it as “just one of her stages.”

While some sources close to the family point to Jolie’s contentious divorce from Brad Pitt as a significant factor in her current condition, others said he was a positive force in her life regarding her health.

“All her kids eat normally, but Angelina has always skimped on meals,” one insider noted to Radar Online. “One thing Brad did was push her to eat more, but since he’s been out of the picture, her kids feel she’s not taking care of herself, and they’ve become even more protective.”

The former power couple, who got together in 2004 and married in 2014, have been locked in various legal battles since their 2016 separation.

“When Angie is stressed out, she doesn’t eat,” a source claimed, highlighting the toll that the prolonged legal fights and family drama have taken on her appetite.

Two of her children, Zahara and Shiloh, have reportedly dropped their father’s last name within the past year, adding to the family tensions.

“Her kids have been trying so hard to help her—they all cook for her and nag at her when she’s not eating enough,” another supposed tipster told In Touch. “But there’s only so much they can do, it’s very upsetting for them to see her so skinny. They’re all worried.”

As 2025 progresses, it seems tabloids’ new narrative is Jolie’s children have intensified their efforts, with family grocery trips and home-cooked meals becoming their strategy to help their mother regain her health.