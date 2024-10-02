‘She Should’ve Ignored That Man’: Stone-Faced Angelina Jolie Avoids Brad Pitt While Signing Autographs for Fans In New York

Angelina Jolie wants absolutely nothing to do with Brad Pitt. With the couple still embroiled in their contentious divorce battle for the past eight years, Jolie made her stance even clearer during her recent appearance in NYC.

The “Maleficent” actress was approached by fans as she attended the New York Film Festival on Monday, Sept. 30. One supporter in particular asked her to sign a movie poster of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” — the sexy 2005 spy film that started the love affair between Jolie and Pitt. It’s not clear whether the fan was trying to get a reaction out of Jolie or were just supporters of the movie, but Jolie did indeed sign the poster.

Page Six shared photos from the encounter, showing the mother of six looking unbothered while wearing a gold maxi dress, a black fur coat, and nude pumps. Jolie looked stone-faced as she autographed her name near her face. It was apparent that she had no interest in looking at her ex-husband, as the outlet reports she didn’t even bother to glance at his image on the opposite end of the poster.

“She should’ve ignored that man,” one fan reacted in response to Jolie signing the poster.

Jolie and Pitt were once revered as a Hollywood “it” couple, especially after the turmoil surrounding the details of how they got together. Pitt was married at the time of filming to “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston, but the hot romance depicted on screen was rumored to be taking place behind the scenes as well — a rumor Pitt later denied, claiming his relationship with Jolie started after he and Aniston separated in January 2005.

Later that year, Pitt and Jolie embarked on their romance, which led to them getting engaged in 2012 and married in 2014, and together they had a blended family of six children. But their marriage was short-lived compared to the years they spent together before that. By 2016, Jolie filed for divorce, and by 2019, they were declared legally single.

But their custody battle and a lawsuit over their once-shared winery has been delaying the finalization of their divorce.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, Jolie dropped her lawsuit against the Department of Justice and FBI pertaining to the investigation regarding an alleged 2016 physical altercation on the plane between herself, Pitt and a few of her children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. (Photos by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; Jim Spellman/WireImage)

According to E! News, “The parties to this action hereby stipulate to dismiss this action with prejudice” and “with each party to bear its own fees and costs.”

The lawsuit was filed in 2022 under the Freedom of Information Act and sought to release the documents related to the case to determine why Pitt was not arrested or prosecuted after claims that Pitt allegedly “physically and verbally assaulted” her on a plane in 2016. When her children tried to intervene during the assault, the “Troy” actor allegedly choked one child and struck another in the face.

Jolie, who was listed in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, initially asked for the lawsuit to be sealed, but the judge denied the request.