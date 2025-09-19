‘She’s Half His Age’: Brad Pitt’s Cozy Dance with Girlfriend Sparks Buzz as Fans Zero In on Their Age Gap

Brad Pitt, 61, was caught out on with his 32-year-old girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, in the Los Angeles area in recent days.

The Hollywood movie star and his latest love interest first ignited dating rumors in 2022. Two years later, they made their debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, where the Pitt-led “Wolfs” film premiered.

Brad Pitt’s lowkey love life with his new girlfriend was put on blast after the couple were spotted at a Venice music event. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

According to Parade, Brad and Ines were seen partying in Venice, California, on Sept. 12. The Academy Award-winning actor wore an orange bucket hat for the evening.

An eyewitness snapped a photo of the celebrity couple hugging each other while inside the dimly lit The Penmar venue for the Sunset Sessions music event.

“They seemed so happy during their date night,” the anonymous source told Parade. “They were enjoying the live performances and didn’t leave each other’s side all night long.”

Even though the insider insisted the pair were “really cute with one another,” online commenters were more focused on Pitt’s nearly 30-year age gap with Ramon.

“She’s half his age. He’s 61 and she’s 32. I’m sorry… I know he’s [Brad Pitt,] but he’s still too old for a 32-year-old,” an MSN reader declared on the internet.

However, a Pitt defender fired back, “61 is an ‘old man’? Brad is in better shape than most men half his age. I don’t blame her.”

“What a bad match. He really makes himself look bad. I’m glad Angelina Jolie divorced him. Angelina Jolie is a class act,” another displeased person wrote, referring to Pitt’s famous ex-wife.

The comment continued, “These types of men (and young narcissistic women) need to [be] secluded away from the media and pictures, etc. That’s the only reason they are together. If no one was watching, they would be in a house, looking at themselves in the mirror all day … ignoring one another.”

Someone else expressed, “She’s a babe, mutually attracted. Life’s short for all these petty comments, go for it, Brad and Ines.”

Pitt married his “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” movie co-star Angelina Jolie, 50, in 2014, after they grew closer during the filming of the 2005 action comedy. The two actors were declared legally single in 2019 before their long divorce battle was finally settled in 2024. Pitt and Jolie share six children.

Before “Brangelina” tied the knot, Pitt was wed to “Friends” actress Jennifer Aniston, 56, from 1998 to 2005. The “Inglourious Basterds” star has also dated other celebrities such as Juliette Lewis and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Ramon was previously married to “The Vampire Diaries” actor Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2024. However, she was first seen with Pitt in 2022 after they were spotted at a Bono concert.

The “F1” actor spoke about his low-profile romantic connection with the Swiss-born jeweler during a GQ interview in May 2025.

“No, dude, it’s not that calculated,” Pitt responded when questioned if Ramon appeared with him at the 2024 British Grand Prix as promotion for the new movie.

He continued, “If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”