‘You Could’ve Just Sent This to Corey’: Tia Mowry’s Flirty New Post Has Fans Cringing and Wondering If It Was Meant for Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is showing off her confidence and flair once again, reminding everyone she’s still got that undeniable allure. But not everyone saw it that way—some fans wondered if she was trying too hard, while others suspected she might be sending a subtle message to her ex.

The “Sister, Sister” actress has been ramping up the content over the last few years following her divorce from her ex-husband, Corey Hardrict. Her posts have gotten more sensual, and sometimes too revealing, and though the feedback hasn’t always been positive, she chooses to keep on posting.

Tia Mowry’s new video has fans believing she’s sending an indirect message to her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict. (Photos: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Variety; @coryhardrict/Instagram)

‘She Will Regret Her Decision of Divorcing Him’: Fans Say Cory Hardrict Is Having His Moment Following Success from First Major Film Since Tia Mowry Divorce

On Oct. 28, Mowry shared a video of herself wearing a swimsuit as she passionately lip-synched to Mariah Carey’s 1998 single “My All.” While it appears that she was aiming for a sultry and seductive vibe, the video left some viewers cringing.

She first appears in the clip lying in the sand with one leg propped up as she leans back on her elbows. Lifting her head slowly, she sings along to the chorus of the hit song, dressed in a bright green bikini set topped with a sheer, matching cover-up that leaves little to the imagination.

The video continues with Mowry singing through the chorus as the scenes shift between her lying in the sand and posing in a pool. In one moment, she crawls toward the camera as waves roll over her, and in another, she leans back, letting the water crash against her body. For the pool shots, she moves gracefully—wading her arms through the water, running her hands through her hair, and tracing them along her thighs.

Inspired by the words of the song, Mowry utilized the first part of the lyrics in the chorus as her caption, which read, “I’d give my all to have just one more night with you.”

While she didn’t explain the reason behind her post, many believe she drew inspiration from Mariah Carey’s “My All” music video.

In the nearly four-minute black-and-white visual, Carey lies and moves through shallow water at the edge of a beach, singing longingly to the man who plays her lover.

Whatever Mowry’s inspiration, critics in The Neighborhood Talk’s comments section weren’t letting up on her.

One person said, “She has the sex appeal of a potato. I can’t really explain it.”

A second person wrote, “Lol this should’ve stayed in the drafts idk.”

Because of the lyrics, others surmised the post could have been Mowry crying out for her ex-husband to come back.

One person said, “Girl you could’ve just sent this directly to Corey.”

Someone else typed, “Tell us you missing that man without telling us. Corey somewhere sleep.”

Mowry and Hardrict were married for 15 years and together for 22 before announcing their separation in 2022. The two are parents to son Cree Hardrict, 14, and daughter, Cairo Hardrict, 7.

The news came as a shock to many of their fans as there didn’t seem to be any public scandals or fights between them. The “Twitches” star attributed their breakup to “self-love.”

In a November 2022 interview on “Today with Hoda and & Jenna,” host Hoda Kotb asked Mowry how she knew it was time to take that step toward divorce.

She said, “I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness. I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family. But at the end of the day, it’s about self-love. When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening. And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.”

Following the divorce, Mowry documented several moments when she and Hardrict reunited to support their kids at school and sports activities. However, the actors even had an awkward run-in seeing each other on the red carpet for the first time separately in March 2024.

The “All American: Homecoming” star remained quiet about their split until that point. Months later, he disclosed his personal struggle with the divorce at the American Black Film Festival.

“It’s tough when it feels like you’re going through something alone and no one understands, and no one’s there for you,” Hardrict told the crowd while sitting on a panel in June 2024.

“It was a year and a half, crying myself to sleep every night. Nobody sees that, nobody sees that. You live five minutes away from your babies – because people who know Corey Hardrict, know that his kids and his family were everything to him. So it’s like, I’m stronger than I thought I was. By the grace of God, I’m here, and I’m still going.”

Many assumed this meant “The Divorce in Black” star was ready to start dating again, but he immediately shut down any speculation about him and a “young, blonde fitness model.”

“The Devil is a liar, please y’all leave me alone respectfully!! God bless you,” Hardrict commented.

Though Mowry was doing some dating on her reality series “Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” it seems that neither she nor her ex have gotten into any public relationships since their divorce took place in 2023.

They also appear to be on good terms as they have spent Christmas together as a family since splitting and they also make sure to both be present for their children’s events.