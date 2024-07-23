‘He’s Been In His Ex-Wife Shadow for Too Long’: Cory Hardrict Calls Himself ‘Baby Denzel’ Washington Amid Success from First Major Movie Since Divorce from Tia Mowry

Cory Hardrict believes he’s stepping into a new chapter of his career in Hollywood.

The actor, who gained fame for his roles in films like “American Sniper” and “Brotherly Love,” recently starred in Tyler Perry’s No. 1 streaming movie “Divorce in the Black” on Amazon Prime. As he embraces this breakthrough moment in his professional life, he likens himself to one of the greatest Black actors of the generation.

Actor Cory Hardrict opens up about life post divorce from his ex-wife and mother of his two kids, Tia Mowry. (Photo: @coryhardrict/Instagram)

Fans believe that this newfound attention Hardrict’s been getting is been long overdue. He opened up about the new role, the promotion of the movie, and what it means to him, in an interview with BET.com.

The 44-year-old called himself “Baby Denzel” Washington, drawing a parallel to the Oscar-winner and claiming this is his promise season, where the alley-oop from his friend and co-star Meagan Good and the casting by Perry, positioned him to walk in his purpose.

Fans believe that the attention he is getting has been long overdue. Hardrict opened up about the new role, the promotion of the movie, and what it means to him.

“I’m stepping into my purpose,” he shared in a clip of his interview with the outlet. “I’ve been walking in it, but I’m really stepping into it right now, and it feels good.”

For the recent divorcé and father of two, this purpose is about getting “back to dreaming.”

“I’m just back to dreaming for a living,” Hardrict said. “Not that I ever stopped, but I’m really back to dreaming, and I feel like I can do anything. As long as you put that ‘I Am’ in front of it, if I am this, I am that, you can do it, and then you put that in Jesus’ name, Amen.”

The role in Perry’s movie came about through a serendipitous connection. According to the “All American: Homecoming” star, Good mentioned his name to Perry. The billionaire moviemaker had already cast Good as his lead and asked her what actor she wanted to work with, preferably one who had not yet received the recognition they deserved. She submitted his name.

Perry reached out to Hardrict, and the rest is history.

“Tyler Perry just called me, boom, I can’t believe it,” Hardrict recalled. “I read the script, and it was amazing. It was intense, but it was nuanced, with a lot of layers in the characters. It showed vulnerability, masculinity, everything I want to be as an actor. Leading man, yeah, like Denzel vibes, that’s what I’m on right now.”

In the interview, he also described what it was like seeing his face on a giant billboard on Sunset Boulevard as a powerful and emotional moment.

“It was amazing to see,” he said. “I’m excited for the world to see this film. God is truly real, and I got the role. I did an amazing job, and I believe my billboard is just the beginning.”

Fans commented on a clip of the sit-down on Instagram, chiming in on his new confidence and how they are seeing him in a new light.

“Oooh somebody finna swoop his lil fine self right up,” one fan said. Another said, “Corey has and always will be top notch fine also super talented too.”

A third comment referenced his former child star ex-wife, writing, “I’m happy for Corey. He’s been his ex wife Shadow for go long. This his time to shine. He’s an amazing actor. The movie was great.”

Along the same lines, another fan pointed to his resilient spirit after losing his family as he knew it. They wrote, “Just when u think ur life is in shambles from getting a Divorce.. God put something in front of you to make you forget the hard times congratulations.”

This role, which he says is his best work so far, is not just another job for Hardrict, it is a testament to his bounce-back, particularly after his highly publicized divorce from Tia Mowry.

Hardrict and Mowry finalized their divorce in 2022. The couple, who had been together since 2000 and were married in 2008. Their split came as a surprise to many, as they had appeared to be a stable and loving couple. Even in the separation, both have expressed a commitment to maintaining a positive relationship for the sake of their children, focusing on their well-being amidst the personal and public challenges.

While moving positively for the children, Hardrict in particular has publicly acknowledged the difficulties of the breakup, especially during the promo period of the movie, which is centered on divorce.

He was not the only recently divorced actor on the project. Good, who suggested that he be her co-lead, also had a public divorce, calling it quits in 2022 from her ex, pastor and filmmaker Rev. DeVon Franklin. Franklin and Good cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their union’s dissolution. This is the same reason that Hardrict and his ex-wife cited on court documents.