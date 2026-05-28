Love is in the air and sparks are flying between actress Tia Mowry and her new beau.

The 47-year-old is three years fresh off ending her 22-year marriage, and no one thought she’d ever find love again.

But Mowry proved the world wrong by admitting she had a new man in her life who is completely smitten by her and her new look.

Tia Mowry just hard-launched her younger new man and fans are fully enjoying her post-divorce glow-up. (Photos: @tiamowry/Instagram)

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The “Sister, Sister” star likely left the kids with their dad, Cory Hardrict, while she was wiskced away on a whimiscal vacation in Mexico.



“A little sunshine, a little peace, and a much needed reset. Had the best time staying at [Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Mexico.]”

The first picture of Mowry’s collage on Instagram shows herself posing in glasses while wearing a man’s wrinkled dress shirt.

She made sure to let everyone know she was not alone in the second picture, which shows her new man, Javon’e Armada, smiling in a white t-shirt and glasses.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the 35-year-old is an artist, designer, and educator living in LA, originally from Cleveland, Ohio.

Mowry was seen facing away from the camera, giving social media users an close-up of her braided hairstyle.

Most followers of The Shade Room agreed, “The hair is throwing me off.” While others compared her to Angela Basset’s move role, writing, “Just like Stella, Tia got her groove back And she looks good and refreshed.”

Some assumed Mowry recently took off a wig cap, while others suspect her man was the reason for heer almost dishelved look.

“I thought her wig fell off,” said one person. Another realized, “Oh those are her blonde pieces. I was like she got a wig cap on.”

It seems that Mowry met Armada some time after a period of solitude and self-discovery following her divorce. She went on a series of dates, documented on her solo show, “Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” and found there wasn’t much in the dating pool.

It’s unclear how she met Armada or when they began dating but the photos of the two looking cute and loving.

“That glow is hitting a little different though,” said one of her followers, while another agreed, “She is glowing.” Yet a more somber person added, “I [don’t] know y’all I still want her with Cory.”

The “Divorce In Black” star has been rather quiet about his love life since his 2023 divorce from Mowry. They share two children, Cree, 14 and Cairo, 8.

“Some I’m just glad to see her with a man that actually SMILES when with her. Cuz ex-hubby was a sour-puss. Happy for her!!” said one hater.

Another said, “Damn he happy I know it,” about Armada’s smile.

Hardrict’s lack of smiling often read differently to many fans, who assumed he was struggling to hide how uncomfortable or unhappy he really felt around Mowry. He has never addressed it.

But his acting career has picked up dramatically so he has more reasons to smile these days.

Before hard launching her relationship, Mowry had dropped hints on her social media including a picture of a man’s feet.

Social media investigators were convinced that it was Hardrict’s feet until they found out about Armada.

But don’t fret, there’s no bad blood.

The former couple are regularly spotted cheering on their children at games, spending holidays together, and keeping things friendly on the red carpet since ending their marriage.

From the outside, the transition always seemed smooth. Hardrict especially avoided publicly discussing what really caused the split or how the relationship quietly unraveled after two decades together.

However, Mowry, admitted the divorce was the best for their kids.

“For them seeing their mother walk in truth. I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision,” she told Hello Beautiful in June 2023.

“It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life,” she said, adding that she wants her kids to see mom “living and chasing her truth” so they can do the same.