‘She Got a Type’: Tia Mowry Makes First Red Carpet Debut with New Boyfriend Who’s Nearly 12 Years Younger — But Fans Can’t Get Past One Thing

Tia Mowry’s 2023 divorce from her ex-husband Cory Hardrict was the breakup so one saw coming.

The two spent 14 years as husband and wife and share two children, Cree, 15, and Cairo, 15.

Since then, the former “Sister, Sister” star has made big changes to her lifestyle and her career.

Mowry’s Instagram posts became noticeably more daring, as her candid remarks about dating left fans wondering if she gave love another chance.

Tia Mowry and her new boyfriend attend first red carpet event together. (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for MACRO)

Even after teasing a new romance with photos of a mystery man’s feet, many fans remained convinced Hardrict had won her back.

That theory fell apart in April. Paparazzi captured images of Mowry, 47, with a mystery man later identified as teacher and artist Javoné Williams, 35.

The couple eventually went public in May, sharing videos from their romantic getaway together.

Now, it seems their romance has entered more serious territory.

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The couple made their red carpet debut at the Private School Village Honors event on May 31 in Los Angeles.

The occasion celebrates the nonprofit’s first-ever honors event.

Williams, a STEAM science lab specialist at Campbell Hall Episcopal School in Studio City, has previously spoken for the organization.

The nonprofit was launched by two mothers in 2018 to create community for Black and Brown students attending private schools.

In a hugged-up stance, they smiled as they posed in front of a step-and-repeat banner bearing the school’s logo.

Mowry wore a brown leather dress with black heels; Williams rocked a white long-sleeved top, brown pin-striped pants, and sneakers.

Earlier this year, he joined their Instagram Live to discuss his passion for art as a sport.

Fans shared their candid reactions to the couple’s appearance on social media.

One person seeing similarities between Williams and Mowry’s ex said,

“Maybe it’s me, he looks like her ex husband a little bit.” A second person who thought the same wrote, “She got a type don’t she.”

Someone else who saw the resemblance as well said, “He looks like Corey with more hair.”

At least one person who disagreed, wrote, “Anyone saying he looks like her ex husband gotta be cross eyed.”

After Mowry shared a February post featuring her and Williams’ feet in the sand, fans began buzzing about the romance.

Weeks later in March, she openly gushed about the relationship at the 2026 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

She told journalist Nathan Lately, “I’m in love. But that’s all I’m going to say. I’m keeping this close to my heart.”

Unfortunately, Mowry couldn’t keep the romance under wraps for long.

The following month, she and Williams were photographed holding hands and sharing a kiss.

So far, it is not clear how long they have been dating. And as for her ex-husband, he has not come forward with a new relationship yet.

In April 2025, journalist Touré asked Hardrict about his dating life during a sit-down interview.

“No. I’m not dating,” the “Divorce In the Black” star responded at the time. “My kids — I ain’t got time right now. [I am a] busy man.”

“I believe dating is something that I would be open for. It just got to feel like I’m not chasing it, it’s kind of coming to me,” Hardrict explained. “And right now, it’s like I’m still trying to figure out who I am right now.”

He mentioned that he does have companions, but that his priorities were his career and his children.

However, later in the clip, Hardrict admitted, “Listen I am single, and occasionally I mingle. There you go.”

Mowry and Hardrict were married for 14 years before Mowry announced their split in 2022. For the sake of their children, they maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship and even jointly attend gatherings with their children.