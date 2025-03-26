‘Just Get Back Together’: Tia Mowry and Ex-Husband Reunite, Fueling Reconciliation Rumors — Fans Call It a ‘Soft Launch’

Actress Tia Mowry has fans buzzing once again after sharing a family photo featuring her ex-husband Cory Hardrict, fueling ongoing reconciliation rumors.

The former couple, who finalized their divorce in April 2023 after 14 years of marriage, appeared noticeably cozy in an image captured while supporting their daughter Cairo at her track meet at Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, California.

ia Mowry Poses In New Photo with Ex Cory Hardrict and Their Kids Months After Reconciliation Rumors (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

The nostalgic location holds special significance for the “Sister, Sister” star, who attended the same high school years ago with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housely. In fact, she notes in a video, the pair were cast in the hit sitcom while students at the school.

Tia’s post featured a gallery showcasing not only Cairo’s track and field activities, including running and long jumping, but also throwback photos of other family members participating in school sports, highlighting the continuation of a meaningful family tradition.

“Watching Cairo run track at Birmingham High, the same school where my sister and I went to high school, fills my heart with so much pride,” Mowry expressed in her heartfelt caption.

Adding, “In our family, sports have always been a big part of our lives. We all played growing up, and now seeing Cairo follow in those footsteps, just like Tahj did when he was her age, is so special. She’s fearless, determined, and so full of joy, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

The comment section quickly filled with emotional reactions from fans and celebrity friends alike celebrating Cairo for giving it her all. But others were fixated on the parents.

Mowry’s co-star, actress Wendy Raquel Robinson from “The Game,” wrote, “THIS MAKES ME SOOOO HAPPY.”

Other followers noted the “full circle” nature of the moment, hinting that it could be a “soft launch” of Tia and Cory’s reunion.

“I love how God’s beautifully restoring ya’ll,” wrote one person while another said, “Love this for your family…God is so Good.”

A fourth added, “@coryhardrict @tiamowry baby gone just get back together with God and some counseling it will be great.”

This latest family sighting has only intensified speculation that began in January 2025 when social media influencer Doc Hilaire-Orilus claimed the couple had rekindled their relationship.

“Praise report: Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have officially rekindled their love! After their 2023 divorce, the couple has reconciled and is giving their relationship another chance. She ain’t for the streets,” the influencer stated confidently.

According to It’s Only Entertainment, rumors started circulating after Tia and Cory celebrated the holidays together with their children, Cree and Cairo. Mowry shared glimpses of the 2023 Christmas gathering on social media, showing the family enjoying quality time together, with Tia expressing gratitude for these special moments.

Issa family affair! Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict were all smiles as they posted up with their kiddies for the holidays! 🫶🏿 pic.twitter.com/X4Tn9ufRDB — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) November 24, 2023

The former couple’s relationship history spans more than two decades, having been together since 2000 before tying the knot in April 2008. Their separation announcement in October 2022 caught many by surprise, with Tia requesting joint custody of their children in the divorce filing.

Public interest in their relationship status intensified following Tia’s reality show “Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” where viewers watched her navigate life after divorce, including her efforts to reenter the dating scene. Throughout the series, she candidly discussed the emotional challenges of ending her long-term marriage.

Compounding these difficulties was Tia’s strained relationship with her twin sister, Tamera, which she addressed openly on the show.

“The most challenging part of my divorce, it’s times like this, when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close, and I could, you know, pick up the phone and call her,” she revealed in a vulnerable moment. “But that’s just not where we are right now.”

While neither has officially confirmed any romantic reconciliation, their consistent commitment to family events and co-parenting has kept hope alive among fans who’ve been rooting for their reunion since the split. Each new photo of the family together triggers a wave of speculation across social media, with followers analyzing every smile and gesture for signs of romantic rekindling.