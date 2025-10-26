‘Give Me a Break’: George Clooney’s Family Confession Has Social Media Reading Between the Lines on Just How Far His Privilege Really Goes

George Clooney is learning that not everyone’s impressed by his version of “simplifying life.”

The 64-year-old actor recently opened up about why he and wife Amal decided to trade private jets and red carpets for a quieter existence in the countryside with their 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

But while Clooney framed it as a move toward “normalcy,” social media couldn’t help but read between the lines — questioning just how far his idea of privilege really goes.

George Clooney says raising his twins on a French farm gives them a better life than growing up in Hollywood’s celebrity culture. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

‘Dumped Him Like a Dog’: Donald Trump Rages on ‘Second Rate Movie Star’ George Clooney for Turning on Joe Biden

The 64-year-old actor recently opened up to Esquire about why he and his wife, Amal Clooney, 47, chose to raise their 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, on a farm in France rather than in the entertainment capital of Los Angeles.

For Clooney, the decision wasn’t just about lifestyle — it was about giving his children a fighting chance at normalcy in a world obsessed with celebrity culture.

Growing up in the Hollywood spotlight, he explained, would have meant constant paparazzi attention, unfair comparisons to other famous kids, and the toxic culture that comes with Tinseltown territory.

When Clooney’s kids start asking questions about God and death, he touches his son’s chest and tells him never to say that his dad’s not around anymore, because he’ll always be in Alexander’s chest.



🔗: https://t.co/y1QmcgPfyM pic.twitter.com/xktyRkMKYc — Esquire (@esquire) October 6, 2025

“We live on a farm in France,” George told the magazine. “A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like —they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.”

The decision to settle in France, where fame doesn’t carry the same weight as it does stateside, has allowed Alexander and Ella to experience childhood without the burden of being “George Clooney’s kids” everywhere they go.

He admitted being worried about raising them in L.A., feeling they would never get a fair shake at life surrounded by Hollywood’s obsession with status and celebrity lineage.

Social media users, naturally, had mixed reactions about Clooney’s decision to move his family to another country. “The audacity of privilege,” some agreed, while others believed, “If you can afford it, why not.”

Yet some still say, “This story doesn’t add up,” about his move to France as backlash over his political ties heats up. A few people suggested he was moving to be free of his daily duties.

“Correction he’s not raising his kids, the Nannies are, wrote one person.

Another said, “Give me a break. His kids are raised by nannies, governesses, and private help. I’m really sick of this man.

An actor chimed in with frustration, saying, “This is kinda a slap in the face to low-level actors, like myself. I don’t make the wages to move my family to France. I have to raise my family in LA.”

One commenter even posed a pointed question for the interviewer: “Could’ve asked him why he’s so involved in American politics when he lives in France.”

That political involvement remains a sore spot for some critics, particularly after George penned a controversial op-ed calling for then-President Joe Biden to step aside during the 2024 election cycle. His engagement in American political discourse while living abroad has raised eyebrows among those who question his commitment to the country he left behind.

Meanwhile, whispers about trouble in paradise have circulated in recent months.

Reports surfaced earlier this year suggesting that George’s Broadway run in New York City for “Good Night, and Good Luck,” which lasted from March through June, created strain on his marriage. With Amal appointed as a visiting professor at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government, the couple found themselves living on separate continents.

Some reports claimed the distance served as an unintended trial separation, testing their decade-long marriage. Adding to the speculation, reports suggested Amal wasn’t thrilled about George reconnecting with Brad Pitt during their promotion of the film “Wolfs.”

Despite the rumored marital tensions, both George and Amal remain fiercely protective of their children’s privacy. Amal revealed to Glamour that she uses a phone basket when guests visit their home, collecting everyone’s devices to ensure private moments stay private. The couple has never publicly shared photos of Alexander and Ella, determined to shield them from the intrusive spotlight that follows their famous parents.

In a hilarious moment captured by Esquire, when George asked his twins what happens if their mother cooks, both kids responded in perfect unison: “We all die!”

It’s clear that despite the challenges of celebrity, distance, and public scrutiny, the Clooneys are raising children who understand humor, responsibility, and the value of a life less ordinary.

Whether in France or temporarily in New York City, George’s priority remains giving his kids the childhood he believes they deserve — one where Robert De Niro is just “that guy at the house” and dinner with the family beats screen time any day.