‘His Heartthrob Days Were Over’: George Clooney Says One Private Talk with His Wife Forced Him to Make a Drastic Change On Screen

George Clooney was mid-conversation about his future in acting when Hollywood’s once leading man briefly referenced a discussion with his wife, Amal Clooney.

The 64-year-old actor — once known for on-screen romances with stars like Jennifer Lopez in “Out of Sight” and Julia Roberts — is now making a decisive shift that could reshape the trajectory of his career.

George Clooney says Amal Clooney has set one clear rule for his future films — as the couple leans into their new ties to France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

In an interview with the Daily Mail published on December 12, the “Ocean’s 11” actor gave a surprising announcement about his future in movies.

Clooney told reporter Richard Eden that he was done kissing other women in his movies, much like “The Long, Hot Summer” actor Paul Newman, who reportedly stopped kissing women on screen in 1971 out of respect for his wife, late actress Joanne Woodward.

“I’ve been trying to go the route Paul Newman did,” Clooney said, noting that he told himself, “OK, well, I’m not kissing a girl anymore.”

“When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife,” he continued. “I said, ‘Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys. I can still hang, I’m in shape. But in 25 years, I’m 85 years old. It doesn’t matter how many granola bars you eat, that’s a real number.”

Readers reacted after hearing the actor was no longer smooching on screen, and some speculated that there are other reasons that have nothing to do with his wife.

“He was surely told that his heartthrob days were over,” wrote one. “Those narcissists would never willingly admit it.”

“I doubt Amal has anything to worry about. In my view, George has rather lost his looks, and his lips are no longer remotely kissable,” claimed another trollish reader.

Clooney married human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in 2014 after the two were introduced by a mutual friend at a dinner in Italy. The parents of 8-year-old fraternal twins, Alexander and Ella, have moved further away from the glitzy Hollywood scene.

Many fans applauded the “Wolfs” actor, noting that after decades in the spotlight, he’s earned the freedom to shape his life and career however he sees fit. Over the years, Clooney has built a wide-ranging résumé, from early television roles on the 1980s sitcom “Roseanne” and the 1990s hit medical drama “ER” to major film roles, including three “Ocean’s” films, alongside Brad Pitt and Matt Damon — cementing a career that now allows him to slow down on his own terms.

“He has the wife of his dreams, two beautiful kids, is an A-LIST actor, and has a BOATLOAD of money,” replied another fan. “He no longer has to do what dirty directors tell him to do. Good for him.”

In his most recent film, “Jay Kelly,” Clooney plays a famous but aging movie star who sets off on a journey across Europe with his longtime manager, Ron, portrayed by fellow actor Adam Sandler. Along the way, the two men are forced to confront past choices, strained relationships, and the legacies they hope to leave behind.

Do you know how difficult it is to be yourself?



JAY KELLY stars George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, and Billy Crudup. A Noah Baumbach Picture.



In select theaters November 14 and on Netflix December 5. pic.twitter.com/HDQ6s8pMjJ — Netflix (@netflix) August 5, 2025

This drastic shift in Clooney’s career comes amid criticism of both him and his wife’s decision to trade in private jets and red carpets for a quieter life in the French countryside.

Instead, the couple are choosing to live on a farm in France, far from the entertainment hub of Los Angeles. The move also signals a change in how the Kentucky-born actor is approaching the next chapter of his career.

According to the French government, authorities have officially granted citizenship to the “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” star, his wife Amal, and their twins, a move quietly confirmed through a government decree published last weekend. The announcement, recorded in France’s official registry of state actions, formally adds Clooney and his family to the country’s list of newly naturalized citizens.