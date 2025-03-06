‘That’ll Never Happen’: George Clooney and Wife Amal’s ‘Trial Separation’ on Separate Continents Sparks Divorce Chatter, But Fans Aren’t Buying It

It was all good just two weeks ago, but word on the street is that George Clooney and his wife, Amal, could be heading for divorce if one significant strain on their marriage does not improve, a new tabloid report claims.

An unidentified supposed source purportedly gave an exclusive interview to RadarOnline on March 3, claiming there are issues in the Clooney household just weeks after the “Money Monster” actor sang his wife’s praises. According to the unnamed mouthpiece, it seems that an increase in their already hectic schedules has made it challenging for them to maintain their relationship.

George, who has been married to Amal for ten years, hasn’t appeared much on the big screen recently, but he is preparing for his Broadway play in New York City titled “Good Night, and Good Luck.” This play is based on the 2005 film of the same name, in which he also starred.

Rumors of George and Amal Clooney divorce leaves fans in denial (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Shows are scheduled to begin on March 12 and will run until June 8, 2025. While he works in the Big Apple, Amal has her own responsibilities thousands of miles away in Oxford, United Kingdom. Last month, it was announced that the human rights lawyer had been appointed as a Visiting Professor of Practice in international law at the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government.

According to Radar’s source, Amal is happy that George is not as involved in Hollywood, but she realizes how work onstage will force a distance between them. The source also claims the distance is serving as a “trial separation” for the couple and is, unfortunately, straining their relationship.

“As proud as (Amal) is that he’s making his Broadway dream come true, it hasn’t been easy being this long away from each other and they have been drifting apart due to those irregular hours,” the unnamed source reportedly told the outlet. “She’s used to him going away for a few days at a time, so this is certainly testing their relationship.”

According to the source, whose relationship to the couple was not described by Radar, Amal is no fan of the fake Hollywood lifestyle and even took issue with her husband reconnecting with Brad Pitt while they promoted their September 2024 Apple TV film “Wolfs.”

“She wasn’t happy about him teaming up with Brad and it didn’t seem genuine for them to be buddying up when Brad’s hardly in George’s life anymore,” the source revealed.

While the couple live their lives on separate continents, their 7-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella Clooney, will live with their mother.

Amal and George Clooney have been spotted in New York. pic.twitter.com/b77aKajCfD — Amal Clooney Style (@Amal_Style1) March 3, 2025

Fans had strong reactions to the marriage rumors on Radar Online’s Instagram page.

One person commented, “They were literally out together last week getting dinner,” referencing photos that surfaced of the two stepping out hand-in-hand in New York City on Feb. 27.

A second person said, “I don’t buy this, and she’s the classiest woman ever!!! He’s very happy!!”

For some, it is shocking that there are rumors — or just one rumor started by Radar — of divorce for Amal and George. Especially after his interview with The New York Times on Feb. 20, where he got candid about their 17 year age gap and initially felt like it would be a barrier between them.

After meeting Amal, the 63-year-old said, “I didn’t really think I’d have much of a chance with her because I was 17 years older, and she seemed to have everything she needed.”

But it turns out that age wasn’t an issue.

However, George is aware of of how it may become one as they age.

“I had this conversation with Amal when I turned 60,” he said. “I said, ‘Look, I can still play full-court basketball. I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30. But in 30 years, I’m 90. That’s a real number. My dad just hit that. And there are some things you’re not doing no matter how many granola bars you eat. I told Amal, ‘We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we’re jamming in everything we can.’”

Radar has previously reported that the couple is having marriage trouble. Earlier this year the outlet claimed that the pair seemed to be on bad terms during their vacation in St. Tropez. The couple was reportedly caught by paparazzi in the middle of a tense moment. An unnamed onlooker revealed to Radar, “Neither of them looked happy. As soon as they realized they were being photographed, he reached for her, but it did look like they’d had some kind of issue between them.”

The alleged insider added, “No one’s surprised to see them looking a little tense in Saint-Tropez. And the closer the time comes for him to leave, the more on edge they get.”

The subject of geography had previously come up in the past.

Another so-called insider reportedly told Life & Style in January, “George has never done Broadway before, and he’s thrilled about the opportunity, but between rehearsals and performances, it means he will spend six months in NYC,” adding, “Amal is going to remain in France, where their two children are settled in — and there’s no denying this is going to test their 10-year marriage.”

Despite the influx of gossip surrounding the two, fans are still not buying there is trouble in paradise. With many fans echoing the sentiments of one Instagram commenter who wrote,, “That’ll never happen! They adore each other. Media need to mind their business.”