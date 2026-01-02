‘Goofball’: Trump Thought He Ended George Clooney After Trashing His Career and Family in Bizarre Meltdown — What Clooney Said Next Shifted the Power

George Clooney had a message for Donald Trump after the president unloaded on the actor and a few of his political rivals during one of his late-night social media rants.

Days after the “Ocean’s Eleven” star, his wife, Amal, and their 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, were granted French citizenship, Trump seized the opportunity to take aim at Clooney for criticizing his choices.

George Clooney and Donald Trump’s relationship has turned from friendly to frenemy following the actor’s new interview. (Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In a Dec. 30 Variety interview, Clooney criticized CBS for settling a lawsuit Trump filed against the network, suggesting it looked like a quid pro quo tied to federal approval of Paramount’s sale to Skydance — a company owned by the son of Trump’s billionaire ally Larry Ellison, whom Trump has also publicly urged to revive “Rush Hour 4.”

ABC also settled a similar lawsuit, but the “Jay Kelly” star believes things could have went another way.

“If CBS and ABC had challenged those lawsuits and said, ‘Go f–k yourself,’ we wouldn’t be where we are in the country,” Clooney told the outlet. “That’s simply the truth.”

He admitted it’s a “very trying time,” where many are angry or depressed over the actions and decisions of Trump’s second administration. But he recalls a time when they were more friendly with each other

“I knew him very well,” noted Clooney. “He used to call me a lot, and he tried to help me get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon. I’d see him out at clubs and at restaurants. He’s a big goofball. Well, he was. That all changed.”

Following the interview’s release, Trump completely lost over the headlines, viciously slamming Clooney’s acting career and his family.

“Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics,” Trump noted on his Truth Social platform.

Directly mentioning Clooney’s family, he also wrote, “Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden.”

Trump also went after Clooney’s 2024 op-ed in The New York Times, in which Clooney encouraged then-President Joe Biden to step aside to keep Trump from returning to office, a far cry from Clooney’s confidence in 2016, when he insisted, “There’s not going to be a President Donald Trump. Fear is not going to drive our country.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz were also targets in the diatribe.

“Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to go onto the side of another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Waltz, Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat,” Trump continued.

Trump’s latest remakrs echo the time he previously lashed out at Clooney after the actor published his op-ed and appeared on “60 Minutes” in March 2025.

“Why would the now highly-discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second-rate movie ‘star’ and failed political pundit,” Trump wrote. “He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog. Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for ‘Kamala,’ only to soon realize that this was not going to work out too well.”

One fan replied to the rant with an apt statement. “He’s not holding back at all.”

“At least George sees George when he looks in the mirror,” another noted. “Trump sees an orange abomination.”

Clooney responded to Trump’s rant with a much classier retort.

“I totally agree with the current president,” he said. “We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November.”

The back-and-forth ultimately highlighted how differently the two men now operate in public. Trump doubled down with insults and score-settling, folding Clooney and his family into a broader political rant, while the actor kept his response measured and pointed. As Trump continues to lash out at critics by name, Clooney’s final words suggested he’s less interested in trading blows — and more focused on his family and letting the moment speak for itself.