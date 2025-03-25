‘Dumped Him Like a Dog’: Donald Trump Rages on ‘Second Rate Movie Star’ George Clooney for Turning on Joe Biden

President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on actor George Clooney following the actor’s appearance on “60 Minutes,” where the Democrat supporter discussed his controversial decision to withdraw support from President Biden before the 2024 election.

The 63-year-old actor, currently starring on Broadway as legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow in “Good Night, and Good Luck,” found himself in the crosshairs of the president’s social media wrath on Sunday night.

While jokes were flying at the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize ceremony, smashing the 47th president, he was locked in on Clooney’s television segment, according to Deadline.

Donald Trump (L) took to social media to blast George Clooney (R) (Photos: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC; Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

The Hollywood star used the platform to defend his decision to write a New York Times op-ed in July urging Biden to drop out of the presidential race, a move that has now made him a target for criticism from both Trump supporters and disappointed Harris voters.

“Why would the now highly-discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second-rate movie ‘star’ and failed political pundit,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog. Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for ‘Kamala,’ only to soon realize that this was not going to work out too well.”

The president’s tirade continued with claims that “60 Minutes even fraudulently inserted fake answers into her disastrous interview” before concluding with a jab at Clooney’s publicity team, “And now George Clooney again? His press agent should be making a fortune!!!”

During his “60 Minutes” interview, Clooney defended his controversial decision to abandon Biden.

“I was raised to tell the truth,” he said. “I had seen the president up close for this fundraiser, and I was surprised. And so I feel as if there was a lot of profiles in cowardice in my party through all of that. And I was not proud of that. And I also believed I had to tell the truth.”

Without naming Trump directly, Clooney also addressed concerns about press freedom, stating, “We’re seeing this idea of using government to scare or fine or use corporations — to make journalists smaller. Governments don’t like the freedom of the press. They never have.”

The actor’s July op-ed, titled “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee,” created significant waves within the Democratic Party.

Clooney wrote that while he respected Biden, “The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time.” He claimed that party leaders privately agreed with his assessment while publicly remaining silent.

Following Harris’s defeat, some supporters have redirected their frustration toward Clooney. Social media has been buzzing with accusations that the actor undermined Democratic unity.

“I will never forgive those people who stabbed him in the back,” one user tweeted. “The best President we’ve ever had. @robreiner @SpeakerPelosi and you George Clooney. What say you?”

Adding another layer to the controversy, RadarOnline reported claims from an unnamed source suggesting that former President Barack Obama had urged Clooney to publicly call for Biden’s withdrawal.

“George is furious with Obama for disappearing after the election disaster and leaving him holding the bag for pushing the plan with his Hollywood pal,” the source allegedly said.

Daily Mail readers were quick to defend Clooney and criticize Trump’s response.

“Trump is such an immature baby. He can dish it out but can’t take it. A true professional leader exhibits class and dignity. He is trash,” wrote one commenter.

“Trumpo is picking holes and fights with everything and everyone, he’s totally insane,” someone else followed up.

Another observed, “This is shocking behaviour for a US President – the Truth Social rants and daily slurs and insults undermine and tarnish the Office of the President.”

“Clinton and Kennedy were badly behaved as well,” this commenter continued. “Dignity and decorum needs to come back to public office, especially the Presidency. I have to wonder if even his staunchest supporters look at this behaviour with a jaundiced eye. Clooney’s behaviour wasn’t much better – but he’s not the President.”

A fourth person wrote, “Hypocrisy coming from Trump a second rate president and a failed human being.”

One person tweeted, “If Trump discredits 60 Minutes, hates Clooney, then why is he watching to begin with? Jealousy of course that Clooney gets good publicity.”

As Trump persists in his habit of targeting celebrities who speak out against him, this recent clash underscores the enduring friction between Hollywood and the White House.