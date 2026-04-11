‘Hilarious’: Trump Sent His Mouthpiece to Shut George Clooney Down — Then Clooney Swung Back and Left the White House Scrambling

The White House and Hollywood have long had a complicated relationship that changes according to who occupies the Oval Office. But Donald Trump‘s administration has found itself in a different relationship with screen stars, marked more by confrontation, especially when those actors carry strong opinions and a microphone big enough to be heard around the world.

The latest exchange came after George Clooney publicly blasted the president and Trump sent his mouthpiece after him in return.

Clooney turned a White House insult into a sharp comeback that had social media laughing and the spotlight firmly back on him. (Photo: Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

‘Dumped Him Like a Dog’: Donald Trump Rages on ‘Second Rate Movie Star’ George Clooney for Turning on Joe Biden

The “Jay Kelly” star, like many among the public, was outraged by Trump saying, “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” on the eve of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war.

During a “Dialogues on Talent” event in Cuneo, Italy, Clooney said, according to Fox News, “Some say Donald Trump is fine. But if anyone says he wants to end a civilization, that’s a war crime.”

History shows the alliance can work when both sides stay in rhythm. Ronald Reagan turned an acting career into a presidency, Barack Obama benefited from Hollywood’s energy and influence, and John F. Kennedy moved comfortably among admiring entertainers.

Clooney then expressed his broader reflection on political responsibility, adding, “You can still support the conservative point of view, but there must be a line of decency, and we must not cross it.”

The White House wasted little time responding, shifting the conversation from policy to personality with a statement that instantly spread across social media.

Communications Director Steven Cheung fired back with a blunt retort: “The only person committing war crimes is George Clooney for his awful movies and terrible acting ability.”

The jab hit hard, but the ‘Ocean’s Eleven” actor is seasoned in the Barack Obama School of Cool and clapped back with style.

“Families are losing their loved ones,” he said. “Children have been incinerated. The world’s economy is on a knife’s edge. This is a time for vigorous debate at the highest levels. Not for infantile name calling.”

“I’ll start. A war crime is alleged ‘when there is intent to physically destroy a nation,’ as defined by the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute. What is the administration’s defense? [besides calling me a failed actor which I happily agree with having starred in Batman and Robin?].”

Facebook quickly turned into the unofficial town square for reactions, with users weighing in from every angle.

One commenter wrote, “If the Trump admin had meaningful wins on the table they wouldn’t be responding to an actor. Shows you where their priorities are.”

Another chimed in simply, “Hilarious!” A third voice added, “Well played, George.”

Others joined the chorus with remarks like “Great answer George,” while one fan referenced his film career, writing, “Clooney was GREAT in Three Kings and they sacrificed all their gold to help the peeps get INTO Iran!”

Neither Cheung nor Trump has yet to respond to Clooney’s latest remarks. But the friction between the two men did not begin with this latest exchange.

According to Mashable, the pair met at a restaurant in New York City while Clooney was recovering from neck surgery around 2005 or 2006, turning what could have been a routine dinner into a surprisingly cordial exchange.

Seated together in a booth, Trump was said to be warm and attentive during their conversation, repeatedly writing down the name of a back surgeon and offering it to the actor as support for his recovery.

Over time, those encounters gave way to pointed criticism as their political views moved in opposite directions, turning what was once familiarity into a recurring rivalry played out on national stages.

That rivalry intensified in 2025, when Trump publicly labeled Clooney a “second-rate movie star” after the actor appeared on television discussing his political concerns. The remark reinforced a pattern in which celebrity commentary is often met with personal pushback, keeping their feud alive in headlines and commentary cycles.

Clooney’s role in recent elections also placed him firmly in the political spotlight. His fundraising influence and public statements carried weight during the 2024 campaign, particularly after he urged, in an op-ed for The New York Times, then-President Joe Biden to step aside following a debate that raised concerns among supporters.

He further angered Trump by endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, a move that cemented his reputation as a celebrity willing to step directly into political conversation rather than remain on the sidelines.

The latest back-and-forth shows that modern politics and entertainment now share the same stage.

The White House delivered a sharp insult, Clooney answered with a measured response, and social media supplied the laughter. For many, the moment captured just how closely Hollywood is intertwined with government.

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