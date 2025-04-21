‘Who Is That Guy?’: George Clooney Debuts Younger Look as Fans Notice His Drastic Transformation In New Video

George Clooney‘s political viewpoints and revamped appearance have some of his fans calling him unrecognizable.

The former silver fox, 63, is sporting a new do these days. His salt and pepper hair which has long been a trademark of his gentleman’s sex appeal, has been replaced by tresses dyed a deep-brown color.

Actor George Clooney debuts younger look in new interview. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The new look is for his Broadway debut as CBS broadcaster Edward R. Murrow in “Good Night, and Good Luck.” The stage play is an adaptation of the 2005 film of the same name. Clooney also portrayed Murrow in the movie.

He recently gave an interview that aired on April 16 with CNN’s Jake Tapper about the role, politics, and the controversial New York Times op-ed he penned imploring then-President Joe Biden to bow out of the 2024 presidential election in favor of a new Democratic candidate.

However, Clooney’s appearance became a dominant conversation in the comments found on YouTube comparing his robust hair color to “brown Kiwi shoe polish.”

One person said, “He doesn’t look younger, he looks weird! Who is that guy…?”

A second viewer remarked, Clooney “Lost a lot of weight…..looks ill. I hope not tho.”

“He looks too thin,” noted a third. A fourth commenter claimed, “he’s lost a lot of weight you can tell it in his face. he is no longer a bachelor, and he is married to a slender woman, i sure she has him eating super healthy now!!!”

George Clooney’s new look comes under fire from fans as he defends his New York Times op-ed that implored Joe Biden to exit 2024 presidential race due to his advanced age. (Photo: CNN/ YouTube.)

Clooney married human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, 47, in 2014. They welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017. Their union has recently become the subject of speculative reports alleging the couple lives separately and may be seeking a divorce.

I honestly, truly love seeing George Clooney so happy and absolutely love whipped by his gorgeous and super genius wife. 😭🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/X6haWKuo0B — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) November 9, 2023

He did not address the rumors. Clooney did, however, provide Tapper a defense of his NYT’s op-ed. He praised Biden’s success in it, but also wrote, “The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can.”

The piece followed a dismal debate against Donald Trump in June 2024. “This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed. We are not going to win in November with this president,” the film producer wrote.

No one has been more silent about Donald Trump than George Clooney.



He used up all his rage on Joe Biden. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 7, 2025

At the time, there was much discussion among voters about Biden, then 81, exhibiting waning cognitive strength. Clooney’s piece aptly titled “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee” was published on July 10.

Eleven days later the former senator exited the race and named then-Vice President Kamala Harris his replacement. The director was outspoken about wanting an “expedited, quick” primary to pick the candidate.

The “Money Monster” star called the guest essay “a civic duty” and defended his right to freedom of speech. He also said there is no “basis in fact” in the claims that Barack Obama wrote the article, noting he is “OK” with fellow Democrats who remain angered by published opinions.