‘He Looks Great’: Adam Sandler Credits George Clooney for His Surprising New Look That Has Fans Doing a Double Take

George Clooney was able to get Adam Sandler to abandon his fratboy fashion preference.

The Hollywood veterans have leading roles in the upcoming Noah Baumbach-directed “Jay Kelly” motion picture. Clooney, 64, is taking credit for his co-star’s recent red carpet looks.

L’acteur George Clooney assiste au tapis rouge pour la projection du film Jay Kelly lors de la 82e Mostra de Venise, le 28 août 2025. (Photo by Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

“I actually [have] been making Adam wear suits. Don’t you think he looks nicer instead of those big baggy shorts?” Clooney said in an interview with People at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 29.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient added, “I love him. He’s the sweetest man in the world. He’s a dear friend and the fact that I got to work with him again is [great].”

Sandler, 59, showed up to the “Jay Kelly” premiere at the 2025 Venice Film Festival in a tuxedo, ditching his typical casual sportswear and hoodies.

Going from baggy shorts to formal wear was a drastic transformation for the “Happy Gilmore” actor, especially since his previous “come as you are” aesthetic made him a 1990s-era style influencer.

Adam Sandler’s decision to glow-up was inspired by his “Jay Kelly” movie co-star George Clooney. (Photo credit: thenyff/Instagram)

In 2021, Vogue dubbed Sandler a “style icon.” Complex News questioned the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member about “unintentionally” earning that label from fashion insiders and fans.

“It’s funny as hell,” Sandler told the outlet in July 2025. “And whenever one of my kids or their friends talks to me about it… my wife’s like, ‘What the hell are we talking about right now? How did that happen?’”

He continued, “But my wife always was nice to me about my clothes. Even when we were young, others would say, ‘Would you put on something better than that? Your wife’s dressed so beautifully.’ My wife would say, ‘He’s comfortable like that. Let him do that. Leave him alone.’”

Sandler married model and actress Jacqueline “Jackie” Sandler (née Titone) in 2003 after meeting on the set of 1999’s “Big Daddy” comedy film. The couple share two daughters, Sadie Sandler (born May 2006), and Sunny Sandler (born Nov. 2, 2008).

While Sandler’s spouse supports his laidback approach to choosing outfits, some internet users appreciate seeing him more dressed up at recent industry events.

“I’m all for being comfortable, but, man, he looks GREAT in that suit!” one Yahoo reader exclaimed. However, a lot of commenters backed up Sandler rocking everyday wear.

For instance, one person wrote, “Sandler got cleaned up for an event. I doubt he’s going to start looking like that all the time, and to be honest, I don’t blame him.”

“Part of the wonderful reasons we love Adam Sandler is his way of dressing. He’s the most caring, sincere, funny man in Hollywood. Clooney is too full of himself. Suits not required,” read another comment.

In addition, someone stated, “There is a way to achieve comfort and style, but Sandler always preferred comfort and ignored the style part.” His movie partner caught heat when a commenter proclaimed, “Clooney needs to keep to himself.”

Clooney and Sandler appear on the big screen together for the first time in “Jay Kelly.” The drama will be released in select American theaters on Nov. 14 before receiving a global release on Netflix on Dec. 5.

The premise of the road trip movie centers on the title character, a famous actor, portrayed by Clooney. Sandler plays Jay Kelly’s manager, Ron Sukenick. The rest of the cast includes Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, and Riley Keough.

“I know many Rons,” Sandler told Netflix. “I’ve met a lot of nice people along the way who have helped me, thought of me, and put stuff aside in their lives to make sure that mine was going smoothly when I needed them.”

Sandler’s filmography also contains flicks such as 1995’s “Billy Madison,” 2005’s “The Longest Yard,” 2010’s “Grown Ups,” and 2025’s “Happy Gilmore 2.” Clooney has appeared in movies like 1997’s “Batman & Robin,” 2001’s “Ocean’s Eleven,” 2013’s “Gravity,” and 2024’s “Wolfs.”