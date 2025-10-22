‘Perfect Excuse’: Trump’s New Plans to Demolish the Entire East Wing Sparks Outrage as Critics Recall Melania’s Complaint About the Space 

Donald Trump‘s excitement over his sweeping White House makeover took an interesting turn after he announced plans on Oct. 22 to demolish the entire East Wing, instead of the partial renovation originally proposed. As images of demolition crews tearing into the century-old section surfaced online on Oct. 21, the conversation quickly shifted.

The beautification project is the first phase of bringing the president’s much-talked-about ballroom to fruition. The undertaking reportedly will cost $250 million and is being funded by private donors. Upon completion, the Mar-a-Lago makeover will cover 90,000 square feet.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 21: U.S. President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump walk down steps to view the White House Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The White House is expecting thousands of children and adults to participate in the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn, which was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Money aside, plenty of folks are curious to know how the “big, beautiful White House Ballroom” will affect his wife, Melania Trump. The East Wing was constructed by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1942. Most notably, the first lady’s office and staff and the visitor’s entrance were located in that White House wing.

Images of the East Wing being torn down to make room for Trump’s ballroom send social media into shock — despite his July promise that it would stay exactly as is.

“It’ll be built over on the east side, and it will be beautiful,” Trump stated during a press conference. “It’ll be views of the Washington Monument. It won’t interfere with the current building. It’ll be near it but not touching it. And pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of. It’s my favorite. It’s my favorite place. I love it.”

Trump’s detractors have long speculated that Melania did not take up residency at the White House and has seldom made herself available to him during his second presidency. The couple has been married since 2005 and has one son, Barron Trump. The businessman is also a father to Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany.

However, the massive renovations only further fuel theories about their relationship. On X, a user reacted to the ballroom news with, “First Lady and her staff are, or were housed in the East Wing. Pretty sure Melanie has other places she lays her head, but where are the staff? And yes, please, an injunction to stop this disgrace and then restore it.”

Several reports note that Melania and staffers were relocated but did not provide additional details of their whereabouts. A second tweet read, “Does @RealDonaldTrump hate the East Wing because that’s where the First Lady’s office is supposed to be, and Melania won’t sleep with him in the White House (or anywhere else)?”

A third tweeter posted, “Isn’t trump ripping apart the White House right before Melania’s favorite holiday is a perfect excuse for her to say she won’t be decorating the White House for Christmas this year?”

In the past, the former model has hawked ornaments to supporters just in time for the holidays. The same area in the East Wing that previously displayed her red Christmas trees will display this year’s patriotic tree trimmings, including mini versions of monuments like Mount Rushmore as well as symbolic American ornaments like a star and the American flag. The collectibles are selling for $75 to $90.

“This year, I sought inspiration in our Nation’s upcoming 250th birthday, and all of the holiday blessings that we enjoy as Americans,” said the Russian-born political figure. A third person wrote, “Melania doesn’t even live in the White House. She left him long ago.”

A fourth critic commented on her absence as they wrote, “It’s the East Wing that he’s demolished. That contained the First Lady’s offices, her staff, and the White House correspondence staff. That would indicate either 1) Melania hasn’t been doing any work, or 2) He doesn’t care about his wife, or 3) all of the above.”

A fifth person claimed, “I know Melania wanted to have nothing to do with Trump, being First Lady, or its’ East Wing offices, so Trump decided to just bulldoze the whole building to punish her, and us, it’s owner.”

The couple attempted to appear united during official trips, including recent visits to the United Kingdom to meet with the Royal Family and for Trump’s speech at a United Nations meeting. Though, not even brief moments of them holding hands could convince critics that the marriage is rooted in love and not convenience.