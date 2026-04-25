‘What a Shame’: Jenna Bush Hager’s Power Table Has MAGA Fired Up as George W. Bush Pushes Trump to the Sidelines

A feel-good family post quickly spiraled after Jenna Bush Hager spotlighted her father, George W. Bush, in a way that left Donald Trump noticeably out of the picture.

That detail didn’t go unnoticed. Viewers zeroed in on the power table snub, noting out how easily Bush stole the spotlight while Trump was pushed to the sidelines.

Some mocked how Bush seemed to fit naturally into the moment while Trump was barely a part of the conversation. Others call it a quiet but obvious exclusion from the cool club.

MAGA supporters erupted online after Jenna Bush Hager left Donald Trump hanging while giving the spotlight to other presidents. (Photos by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

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MAGA followers erupted over Jenna Bush Hager’s interviews with former presidents, including her father, George W. Bush—a setup that fed directly into the “power table” conversation already gaining traction online.

George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden gathered in Philadelphia for a “HistoryTalks” event reflecting on America’s 250th birthday.

Clips from her one-on-one interviews aired on “Today.” But for many viewers, the bigger takeaway wasn’t what was said—it was who wasn’t part of it.

Jenna Bush Hager sat down one-on-one with each familiar commanders in chief during a “HistoryTalks” event in Philadelphia.

NBC News: Jenna Bush Hager sits down with each of the four former living U.S. presidents, each sharing a message for the American people ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary in July.



Link to article: https://t.co/Kh4DRAij2Q pic.twitter.com/E3zuk99fK3 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 20, 2026

However, many noticed one president from the last decade who was not present: Donald Trump — the 45th and current president. That reaction showed up almost immediately online as MAGA followers were outraged.

One MAGA viewer asked plainly, “When is she sitting down with POTUS Trump?”

A second post bluntly stated, “Why wasn’t President Trump included? He’s a living former president too and currently serving again. Feels like a pretty glaring omission for a ‘message to America’ on the 250th anniversary.”

Not everyone shared the same perspective. A few voices online pushed back against the outrage, pointing out that critics missed the basic context of what the series was about.

One person posted, “Maga is crying that Jenna Bush Hager didn’t interview Trump as a ‘former POTUS.’ The snowflakes are all over her and The Today Show’s Instagram two days running.”

Others focused less on politics and more on the visual symbolism of former leaders appearing together. After seeing photos from the series, one viewer shared, “Just the photos make me cry. Will it ever be like this again?”

Another user widened the criticism, writing, “Left leaning NBC only shows Jenna Bush interviews with 4 Past Presidents for America’s 250 celebration! Why wouldn’t you interview the current President NBC???!!! All media needs to be UNBIASED…What a shame …”

The broadcast journalist faced direct heat from one person who demanded she finish her incomplete project.

“@JennaBushHager this series celebrating our nation’s 250th birthday is incomplete without @realDonaldTrump,” one person wrote. “Excluding our 45/47th President is an obvious snub, and very discrediting as a serious journalist.”

Discussed during the interviews were the relationships formed between the former presidents and their families, particularly the widely discussed friendship between George W. Bush and Michelle Obama.

Their easy rapport — often marked by shared jokes and warm public interactions — has become a symbol of civility across party lines. Many Americans, including 43, see their bond as evidence that political rivals can maintain genuine personal respect even in a polarized climate.

Visual THREAD: Michelle Obama and George W. Bush Friendship: pic.twitter.com/7SLUcPD899 — Dom Lucre | Stealer of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 22, 2023

Jenna Bush Hager addressed the criticism directly during the broadcast. She explained that the HistoryTalks event traditionally features former presidents reflecting on their legacies rather than leaders currently in office.

She said Trump is working separately with the History Channel on an initiative set to be announced later in the spring. His voice will still be part of the broader national conversation surrounding the anniversary.

The reaction from his most loyal supporters and fanatics nonetheless took on a life of its own, turning what began as a programming decision into a rallying point across social media.

For many in his base, the omission felt personal. It also reinforces a long-held belief that he is treated differently by institutions they view as part of an established political class.

It is no secret that the other living presidents have a complicated relationship with Trump. Whether through candid interviews, pointed speeches, or icy body language at public events, the distance has been visible for years.

In early January 2025, George W. Bush and Laura Bush reportedly moved through former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral service without a single word exchanged with Donald or Melania Trump.

The Clintons kept their distance as well. This left Obama as the only former president who crossed the room to engage with Trump weeks before his inauguration.

That dynamic is part of what makes the perceived Trump omission so distinct. Whether he’s in the room or not, for his supporters, his presence hangs over everything in politics.

As the clips spread, the focus shifted from the interviews to the dynamic they exposed. It wasn’t just a lineup of former presidents. For many, it was a clear reminder of how easily Trump gets left out.