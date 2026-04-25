‘Hahaha’: Pam Bondi’s Ex-aide Just Dragged MAGA by Accident, While Trying to Explain Why Trump’s Revenge Plot Isn’t Working

A former aide to President Donald Trump’s ex-Attorney General Pam Bondi says the real reason Trump has not been able to exact revenge on his political enemies is that Department of Justice prosecutors are “really incompetent.”

Bondi’s former chief of staff, Chad Mizelle, in an interview with CNN for a story on acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, was asked why Bondi’s “Weaponization Working Group,” which she established shortly after she was confirmed last year to investigate unconfirmed “abuses of the criminal justice system” under former President Joe Biden, The Atlantic reported, has never prosecuted anyone.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi stands on stage in an empty Mellon Auditorium while addressing the Republican National Convention on August 25, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Part of the reason the weaponization work has been difficult is that you need people who are MAGA and who are really competent,” Mizelle explained, according to The New Republic. “Many career prosecutors are not interested in this kind of work. It’s a very small group of people.”

Not to mention Bondi fired dozens of competent career prosecutors when she took over.

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New Republic writer Finn Harnett put it this way: “Trump’s staff is simply too dumb to carry out most of their assignments.”

Mediate readers reacted with both glee and disdain over the admission.

“Hahaha. They’re so close to getting it. They can’t find anyone both maga and competent because those things are mutually exclusive. Add in the complete lack of evidence and you have an insurmountable obstacle,” reader Eliot Rosewater pointed out.

BuckarooB agreed, “You don’t find too many geniuses in a cult.”

Another reader observed, “They simply don’t see the proof to support a criminal charge. meanwhile, Trump was CONVICTED of a felony, 34 times.”

Others piled on, “I thought they believed in hiring the most qualified people. Clearly, I was mistaken.”

And reader Paul Nolan noted, “I worked 29 years investigating cases for the FTC. Only an idiot with no ethics and no brains would bring the type of cases Trump wants. Its a ticket to disbarment and ridicule. My bosses, Republican and Democratic, would have thrown me out of their office if I brought hairbrained cases like Trump’s DOJ.”

Trump fired Bondi in early April after months of increasing frustration over her mishandling of the Epstein files and her inability to prosecute his political rivals.

Trump, with Bondi at the helm, had used his weaponized Justice Department to pursue an array of opponents, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey, California Sen. Adam Schiff, other Democratic lawmakers, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other members of the Fed’s board.

But so far, he’s come up empty-handed in his pursuit of revenge, and he blamed Bondi even though some of the cases, against James and Comey in particular, were thrown out by the courts over essentially flimsy evidence.

And it’s not just Bondi. Critics characterize Trump’s Cabinet as a “clown show.” The president has been shaking up his inner circle for weeks now as the midterm elections loom.

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was the first to get the boot last month after disastrous congressional hearings where she threw Trump under the bus over a staggering $220 million immigration ad campaign and ongoing chaos at DHS.

His former Labor Secretary, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, just resigned last week amid a sleazy ethics investigation.

Rumblings about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s future at the Pentagon have only grown louder since Trump’s disastrous and deadly war on Iran. He’s made repeated missteps, with Trump even implying at an event in March that Hegseth is to blame for the war.

And Trump’s National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard is also rumored to be in the president’s crosshairs, also over her congressional testimony last month, where she refused to fully endorse or explain Trump’s justifications for launching the U.S. into a quagmire in the Middle East.