‘The Grifters Keep Grifting’: Melania Trump Sparks Backlash Over $90 ‘USA Inspired’ Christmas Ornaments After Saying ‘F**k’ Christmas

Melania Trump is getting roasted on social media for hawking $90 Christmas ornaments at a time when families are reeling from inflation, and many are struggling to get through the holidays.

The soon-to-be first lady dropped into “Fox & Friends” on Dec. 6 to show off her new line of brass ornaments that pay homage to the United States — however loosely.

Melania Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Melania explained that an ornament called “Lady Liberty” was inspired by a necklace she wore in her modeling days in Paris. Of course, you can purchase a limited-edition Melania-designed necklace to coordinate with your tree, starting at a cool $275.

Her official website describes the ornament collection, which ranges from $75 to $90, as “four limited edition Christmas ornaments with corresponding digital collectibles,” noting that each one will bear Melania’s signature and was “proudly handcrafted in the United States.”

This is the third season Melania has rolled out pricey holiday wares, but this year, she’s catching extra flak for making such a blatant money grab before her husband takes office. With Donald Trump recently announcing that half a dozen seats at his inaugural ball can be had for $1 million in donations, it appears that the next leader of the free world and his wife are leveraging any chance they can get to make money.

The Trump family grift never ends. Melania Trump went on Fox & Friends this morning to promote her $90 “patriotic” Christmas ornaments.



pic.twitter.com/QmWQaiVppQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 6, 2024

“Don’t forget to b-tch about the price of eggs after you pay $90 for a Melania Trump Christmas ornament,” one perturbed X user presumably told Trump voters, referencing the “eggflation” that pundits say contributed to presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ defeat. “There is no limit to their grift. None,” wrote another, followed by a public service announcement that “Every penny of profit goes to Melania as well. These are not for charity. The grift keeps grifting.”

“Michelle Obama gave kids healthy free meals Melania Trump sells piece of sh*t Christmas Ornaments to fill her own pockets,” wrote another.

Though memories of Trump’s first presidency may have faded, that’s not the case when it comes to Melania and “Christmas stuff.” In 2020, she was mercilessly dragged over a conversation secretly caught on tape by former friend and advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him,” Melania can be heard complaining in audio released to the press. “I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough. … I’m working my ass off at Christmas stuff that, you know, who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?”

People with long memories were quick to point out her disdain for the holiday. “I’m old enough to remember when Melania didn’t give a f**k about Christmas stuff and decorations. Must be she only likes Christmas when she can make money from it.”

“What about Melania’s sickening blood red Christmas trees?” asked another, recalling the startling display of red trees lining the East Colonnade of the White House in 2018, dubbed by the press as the “Handmaid’s Tale” Christmas.

But in the chorus of critical comments, there are a few voices of support, as one person said, “They can sell everything, as long as it isn’t state secrets, then we’re good.”