‘He Doesn’t Care!’: Trump Unveils His Most Egotistical Project Yet — Then Photos Drop of Massive White House Destruction and People Can’t Believe It

President Donald Trump has repeatedly made shocking comments about staying in office after his constitutional two-term limit before walking them back or pretending he’s not serious. Illinois Rep. Jonathan Jackson doesn’t think it’s funny and he doesn’t think Trump is joking anymore.

Jackson believes Trump is becoming too heavily invested in the White House and Washington to willingly leave in 2028.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as administration officials speak during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on October 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump outlined plans to expand vitro fertilization (IVF) access by encouraging workplace benefits to include access to IVF and infertility coverage. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

It’s no secret the president is making major design changes at the People’s House. From his newly gilded golden Oval Office to his renovation of the East Wing to include a $250 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom addition, Trump is already deeply immersed in redeveloping 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue less than a year into his second term in office.

And that’s not all.

Trump recently revealed another monumental plan for a literal monument honoring who else? Why, Trump of course, near the Lincoln Memorial fashioned after the famous Arc de Triomphe in Paris and the Soldiers and Sailors’ Memorial Arch in Brooklyn. In fact, it’s already being dubbed the “Arc de Trump.”

Trump pitched the giant monument, a neoclassical inspired arch topped with eagles and a golden winged statue, that would dwarf everything around it as a commemoration of the country’s 250th anniversary next year.

‘Went Looking For a Problem’: Trump Supporter Hurls Insults at Crowd and Gets a Taste of Concrete, Video Shows

“Why do megalomaniacs always build giant monuments?” Johnson wondered in a post on X.

“You don’t put rims on a rental, or custom cabinets in an Airbnb — and you sure don’t build a gold-plated Oval Office, billion-dollar jet, grand ballroom and now an ‘Arc de Trump’ if you actually plan on leaving in 3 years,” the congressman pointed out in a post viewed by more than 7,000 people on social media.

I guess it’s going to be made out of cake 🍰. He surely doesn’t care that Americans have food. — Marian Williams (@McWilliams701) October 17, 2025

The MAGA sphere disagreed.

“I say we keep Trump in 2028!” X user K Oliver proclaimed. And another told Johnson to buzz off, “Go cry in your grits.”

But Trump opponents had a lot to say on social media. “I guess it’s going to be made out of cake. He surely doesn’t care that Americans have food,” X user Marian Williams stated.

Another poster also tagged the White House in responding to Jackson, “Can we have affordable groceries, cars, and healthcare before this? Maybe read the room?”

“First step towards turning the US into a monarchy?” social media poster Bassam Andari suggested.

But maybe MonitorLizard said it best: “The Arc de Mentia.”

At a fundraiser Wednesday for the extravagant East Wing ballroom, Trump revealed three different models for the monument, pointing to the largest as his favorite.

“Whichever one would look good. I happen to think the large one,” he simpered at the event.

There’s already a rendition of it that was posted last month online by architect Nicolas Leo Charbonneau of Harrison Design, then reposted by Trump on his platform Truth Social.

The monstrosity, if approved, would be located in a traffic circle between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington Cemetery, according to NPR. But any new federal buildings or memorials usually need approval from the U.S Commission on Fine Arts, which is closed because of the government shutdown.

Days later photos of the massive destruction of the east wing of the White House emerged.

The facade came crashing down Monday as construction crews began working the massive ballroom. It was the last standing place that had not been touched by Trump and morphed into his own gaudy image.

Trump proudly announced the construction on X as citizens are reeling from his inability to read the room during the nearly month-long shutdown.

“I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom. Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!”

Close look at TORN-down White House walls



$250 MILLION Trump ballroom construction underway



For now, it’s just rubble everywhere https://t.co/rMAVWrYfSt pic.twitter.com/wki4iOlJcT — RT (@RT_com) October 20, 2025

In his extensive post, Trump reassured taxpayers. “I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer!”

Trump had promised the project wouldn’t “interfere with the current building,” though that pledge always seemed unlikely given the sheer scale of the redesign, according to the New York Times.

Viewers were shocked to see the photos of the destruction.

This is a genuinely shocking image. The White House hasn’t experienced this much destruction since the British burned it down. This administration will give anything to its corporate sponsors including demolishing parts of the White House. https://t.co/lON9P0m07c — Ruwa Romman (@ruwaromman) October 20, 2025

“This is a genuinely shocking image. The White House hasn’t experienced this much destruction since the British burned it down. This administration will give anything to its corporate sponsors including demolishing parts of the White House,” observed Ruwa on X.

Another wondered, “Have you ever done work in a historic district protected by the Department of Interior? How hypocritical if not illegal is this. The east wing of the white house ripped apart and none of the fabric saved. How was this travesty approved?”

White House East Wing in ruins. This looks like a scene of OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN. Imagine if you have told this someone last year… pic.twitter.com/OZe1QhgMpE — Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) October 20, 2025

Times concluded that “There’s no telling just what this town might look like by the end of this term. But there will sure be a lot more to look at.”