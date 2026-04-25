‘Can’t Make This Up’: Trump Races to Show the World Jon Stewart’s ‘Apology’ Only for Eagle-Eyed Fans to Catch the One Detail That Went Over His Head

Donald Trump chases applause so aggressively.

He has a habit of grabbing the mic early—locking in the narrative before anyone else can shape it, and claiming credit before the full story has time to breathe.

That’s exactly how it played out this week. The egotistical president rushed to frame the moment as a win.

But as more eyes lingered, a detail seemed to go completely over his head—turning his attempt to control the narrative into something that left him exposed

President Donald Trump couldn’t wait to show off Jon Stewart’s praise until the moment completely blew up in his face. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

‘Brain is Absolutely Cooked’: Trump White-Knuckles the Podium and Unleashes a Humiliating Word Salad, Leaving Viewers Convinced He Can’t Command the Room Anymore

The president’s larger-than-life confidence has carried him through rallies, press conferences, and cable news storms. But it can also make teasing sound like praise if the volume is loud enough.

That blind spot showed itself again this week in a moment that felt less like a victory lap and more like a setup for a punchline he never saw coming.

The scene unfolded after comedian Jon Stewart delivered what sounded like a rare compliment about Trump’s latest move on “The Daily Show.”

He praised him for fast-tracking treatment for veterans and others to get help through treatments.

“I want to give credit where—where—where credit is due,” Stewart stated. We don’t obviously often do this… The president did a solid over the weekend.”

“President Trump signed an executive order in front of his fraternity brothers, fast-tracking the FDA process for novel psychedelic drug treatments for veterans suffering from all forms of PTSD and other psychiatric conditions, including addiction,” he continued, before adding, “Ohh, you know, I’m sorry—I’ll let the president explain. Ohh, off the cuff, as he does.”

Stewart then cut to a clip of the president speaking during the April 21 briefing.

Trump said, “In a 2024 study from Stanford University, 30 special operation veterans with traumatic brain injuries underwent—it’s called I-bogaine treatment.”

In the clip, he continued: I-bogaine. Remember the name. Is that pronounced relatively properly—what you said? You don’t want to get it wrong. Ibogaine.”

The comedian couldn’t contain himself any longer, nearly losing it at his desk over Trump’s pronunciation for words.

“Body, body, body—ibogaine. Ibogaine, Rogaine with an ‘I’—it’s easy. By the way they gave you the easiest halluagenic to pronounce,” Stewart joked.

“But even when they dumb the s–t down for him … I’m sorry,” he stopped himself before going too far.

“I’m sorry, I’m falling into old habits. It’s good—you did a good thing,” he said into the camera, speaking to Trump. “I’m nitpicking. I apologize. A lot of the people are going to get the help.”

The president later shared the clip, as Stewart’s apology after bashing him and his policies over the years. Trump presented it as validation from one of his longtime critics. But he missed one detail that completely went over his head: the joke was still aimed squarely at him.

But social media users didn’t as they turned the conversation into a running commentary about humor, policy, and pronunciation.

“It’s like he’s reading it for the first time,” said one person on Facebook after viewing the clip. Another said, Llisten to him try and say ibogaine hahahahahahaha.”

“Imagine trump pronouncing ‘Ayahuasca’ That would have rivaled his pronunciation of acetaminophen,” joked a third person on X.

On the flip side, Stewart was a praised a King for another takedown of Trumpin their decades long beef. “He nailed it OMG that’s funny as hell,” said one viewer. Two others added, “This was wild from start to finish” and “Too funny. You can’t make this stuff up.”

During the White House ceremony to help expand research into psychedelic treatments, Trump paused to hold up the document he had just signed.

The Queens native proudly displayed his bold Sharpie signature to cameras and staff gathered in the room on April 21.

The thick, sweeping letters — a familiar trademark of his public persona — immediately became a talking point online

After watching the broadcast, some viewers zoomed in on the image and noticing something odd about his writing. Many questioned why Trump’s last name, which has five letters, looks longer than his first name, Donald, which has six.

Days later, a separate incident was added to the conversation.

At another White House press moment on Thursday, April 23, Trump seemed to nod off behind the Resolute Desk.

Meanwhile, Regeneron CEO Dr. Leonard Schleifer and Chief Scientific Officer George Anagnostopoulos briefed the room on drug pricing.

This photo should be on the front page of every single newspaper in America today. pic.twitter.com/eNNUJDRb4F — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 24, 2026

He fell asleep roughly 18 minutes in — eyes closed, head tilting, occasionally cracking one eye open before drifting off again. No one in the room laughed in the moment. But on social media, many noticed Dozy Don taking a quick nap.

Taken together, the string of moments — the shared comedy clip, the proud signature display, the repeated nodding off — created a narrative that felt both familiar and revealing.

Each incident stood on its own, yet together they highlighted the growing gap between how Trump sees himself and how the room sees him.

The real punchline isn’t the mispronunciation, the sharpie-scripted signature, or the nodding off behind the Resolute Desk.

It’s the larger pattern — an administration leaning on figures like RFK Jr. to shape national health policy, a president who mistakes a comedian’s roast for a standing ovation, and a White House where the biggest jokes seem to go unnoticed by the one person at the center of them