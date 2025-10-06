‘Eww’: Trump Tries to Get Affectionate, Kissing Melania on the Cheek Before Grabbing Her for a Kiss On the Lips She Clearly Didn’t Expect

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s public displays of affection don’t always land the way he might hope — and their recent appearance at the Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration proved that once again.

The couple attended a naval flight demonstration in Norfolk, Virginia, where Melania stood alongside her husband, sporting a white “USA” cap that matched his red “Make America Great Again” hat.

US President Donald Trump greets US First Lady Melania Trump as they walk onstage to deliver remarks during a visit to the USS Harry S. Truman during the US Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration, “America’s Navy 250: Titans of the Sea – A Salute to the Fleet”, at Naval Station Norfolk Pier 14 in Norfolk, Virginia on October 5, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady even delivered remarks at the event, a rare public speaking engagement that had her front and center. But it wasn’t her speech that got people talking. Video footage captured Trump greeting his wife with not one, not two, but three kisses; two quick pecks on the cheeks followed by a noticeable pause before he shocks Melania with a kiss on the lips.The internet had thoughts, and none of them was particularly romantic.

Social media users couldn’t help but cringe at what they witnessed.

One person on Threads called it the “Trump & Melania Pre-Halloween horror show.”

Another joked, “Oh my god. Ewww! She must have gotten double time for three kisses,” suggesting the interaction felt more transactional than tender.

A third commenter speculated about her motivations, writing, “She’s getting lovey dovey because she knows it won’t be long until she inherits it all.”

Someone else quipped, “Must be the fake Melania. She’s smiling and letting him kiss her.”

The Navy anniversary moment is just the latest in a long string of awkward public interactions between the president and his wife. Nitpicking their body language has become something of a spectator sport, with observers analyzing every hand-hold, every smile, and every distance maintained between them. And the evidence suggests there’s plenty to analyze.

Back in June, the couple made a rare date night appearance at the Kennedy Center for a performance of “Les Misérables.” A photograph from that evening told its own story: Trump barely holding one of Melania’s fingers while she stood beside him in a black dress and dark glasses, her clenched mouth suggesting she wasn’t particularly thrilled about the physical contact.

The image became yet another data point in the ongoing conversation about their relationship dynamic.

Then came September, when cameras caught Melania pulling away from her husband as he attempted to grab her hand while walking from Marine One on Sept. 18. The couple stumbled into each other before eventually holding hands, but the initial resistance was impossible to miss. They were returning from a three-day state visit to the United Kingdom, and reports claimed they had stayed in separate rooms while at Windsor Castle with the royal family.

But perhaps the most famous hand-swatting incident dates back to Trump’s first term. In May 2017, while disembarking at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, Trump reached for Melania’s hand and she batted him away as they walked across the tarmac. The moment went viral instantly.

Melania later addressed it in her 2024 memoir, downplaying the gesture as “a minor, innocent gesture, nothing more.” The explanation did little to quiet speculation about tension in their marriage.

Adding fuel to those rumors is Melania’s conspicuous absence from the White House itself. Reports surfaced in May claiming the first lady had spent fewer than 14 days at the White House since Trump took office in January.

She’s been splitting time between their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and New York City, where their son Barron attends New York University. Multiple sources say she’s been avoiding her official duties, preferring distance over tradition.

So when those three kisses landed at the Navy celebration, viewers couldn’t help but wonder if they were witnessing genuine affection or just another performance for the cameras. Based on the reactions online, most people aren’t buying what Trump’s selling — and they suspect Melania isn’t either.