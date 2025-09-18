‘She Can’t Stand the Stench’: Trump and Melania’s Separate Rooms in the UK Turned Heads, Yet It’s What He Did with the Bed Linen That Sparked the Buzz

Are President Donald Trump, 79, and first lady Melania Trump, 55, really spending their U.K. stay in separate rooms?

The diplomatic couple are currently in the UK for their second invite to the state from the royal family.

The Republican politician and his wife will stay at England’s Windsor Castle. According to Daily Mail columnist Ephraim Hardcastle, the couple have separate suites at the location.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s 20-year marriage continues to be scrutinized after reports claim the couple chose separate living arrangements while in England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The President’s aides, inspecting his suite in Windsor Castle before his arrival, provided housekeepers with bedding,” Hardcastle wrote in the British tabloid.

Hardcastle continued, “A courtier muses that it may just be the President not wanting to stain the royal pillows with whatever tanning chemicals he uses to keep his orange hue.”

“Below-stairs wags, noting that Melania has a separate suite, joke that if she’d asked for a waterbed she could effortlessly drift apart from Donald,” the writer added.

News of the Trumps’ alleged sleeping arrangements while visiting the royal residence in Berkshire, England, has generated varied, harsh takes directed at the POTUS.

“She can’t stand the stench either,” one Threads user suggested about Melania. Yet another social media poster offered, “Because the marriage is for show. She hates him.”

A third person theorized, “They always do. She’s only there because she agreed to go, out of her personal desire to visit Windsor and spend time with the royal family.”

“Well, they sleep in separate states in America. This is the closest they’ll be in years,” someone on the Threads app added. One woman joked, “No doubt it’s part of her contract with him.”

There have been questions about the state of Donald and Melania’s marriage for nearly a decade. The pair, who have been married for 20 years, faced constant scrutiny during the first Trump administration from 2017 to 2021.

Melania was caught on multiple occasions appearing annoyed at her husband in public. One of the most famous of those awkward moments involving the Trumps took place at his first inauguration in January 2017.

At one point during the televised ceremony, Trump turned toward his spouse, who initially smiled back at him. Once he turned away, Melania’s grin quickly turned into a scowl.

An overseas trip in May 2017 featured another infamous cold reaction from the first lady. Melania was filmed swatting Trump’s hand away as they walked on the tarmac at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport.

Melania later downplayed the viral incident in her self-titled 2024 memoir. She claimed her seemingly dismissive body language was a “minor, innocent gesture, nothing more.”

Once Trump won the 2024 presidential election and returned to the highest office in the land in January 2025, speculation about his relationship with Melania became a topic of conversation once again.

In May 2025, Trump biographer and veteran journalist Michael Wolff reported that Melania chose not to reside in the White House with her husband for his second term.

“I asked someone very close to them. I said, ‘So what’s going on?’ And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce, and then said, ‘She hates his f—king guts!’” Wolff stated.

By August 2025, Melania had made only 19 public appearances in her role as first lady, per CNN. That number was at 40 during the opening eight months of her first stint as the president’s public advocate in 2017.

Melania has been more visible with Trump in recent weeks, including her having to help the clearly confused officeholder answer a reporter’s question while hosting a White House dinner with tech billionaires like Apple CEO Tim Cook and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.