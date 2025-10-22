‘Brain is Failing’: Trump’s Wild Secret Service Story About a Past President’s Affairs Has Folks Worried—After He Tried to Deflect When No One Laughed

President Donald Trump gave another one-of-a-kind speech while hosting at the new White House Rose Garden on Oct. 21.

The 79-year-old invited several Republican senators to what he now calls “the Rose Garden Club” for lunch, where he went into a bizarre rant about a swimming pool and former first lady Jackie Kennedy.

Donald Trump told a scandalous story about a former president’s wife and the White House during bizarre speech. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

‘Two Can Play That Game’: Trump’s Deranged New Post Sparks Panic Inside MAGA Circles and Fuels Fresh Doubts About His Mental Stability

An indoor pool once occupied the space where the current White House Press Room is located, and the president claimed that Kennedy was turned away from the pool by the Secret Service in a movie as he gushed about his Rose Garden.

“And we’ve had press conferences. We finished it about a month ago,” Trump said. “This is, as you see over here, the presidential walk of fame. And we had this long wall with half windows because that used to be a swimming pool on the other side of the wall.”

“That was the swimming pool where Jackie would say, ‘I hear women inside. Are women inside?’ I’m not saying anything,” he continued. “This was a part of a movie. And the Secret Service said, ‘No, ma’am.'”

“There’s no women inside, ma’am. I’m sorry, ma’am. You’re going to have to move along,” Trump claimed the Secret Service said. “But I hear women inside. No, ma’am. You’ll have to move along, ma’am. So that was the famous swimming pool.”

Trump wasn’t done as he went on to babble about the swimming pool he claims has not been covered up.

“They covered the pool up, and now it’s for the media. And I think we have a small representative group,” he stated. “I don’t think they allowed the rest of them. I can’t believe it. What happened? They’re all on the other side of the wall. Can you believe it?”

Trump’s incoherent speech was shared on social media, and users weighed in.

“Trump’s recent speeches are gobbledygook on steroids,” noted one user. “I look forward to the future books that will tell us what was really wrong with him. He gets all his facts from movies. What a blithering idiot,” added another.

A third said, “Brain is failing. Impeach now.”

A fourth person alleged, “He never makes sense and we all knew Jack was always having affairs, This young lady was 19 years old so she was not a 12 year old so big deal.”

Rumors of Kennedy’s alleged affairs in the White House have persisted for decades, though none were ever confirmed. Historians say much of the speculation stemmed from public fascination with her elegance and mystique rather than solid evidence.

The president’s grotesque McDonald’s order was also dragged into the conversation as one user joked about Trump’s ballroom being converted into a new Mickey D’s.

“After the new ballroom is done,” the user wrote along with a picture of Trump holding a paint roller and looking up at a sign that reads “Donald’s.”

After the new ballroom is done. pic.twitter.com/PZQTvGBrih — Fanatic 🇺🇸 (@crusade_enjoyer) October 21, 2025

Other users were angry that Trump hosted the lavish meeting while the government is currently shut down.

It’s been 22 days since it began, per CBS News, causing many government employees to work without pay. Congress and the president are still getting their paychecks, though.

My God. This is the White House Rose Garden after Trump’s “overhaul.” Stripped, paved, lifeless.



Everything Trump touches dies pic.twitter.com/ahe8q6nB4Y — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 2, 2025

“Trump built a patio over the rose garden,” they wrote. “He covered the Oval Office in gold. He’s destroying the WH so he can build a ballroom. He threw himself a military parade. He gave Argentina $40B. All of this on OUR dime. But, we don’t have enough money for SNAP, Medicare/Medicaid?”

The White House announced the addition of a new ballroom that will cost at least $200 million, and demolition of the White House East Wing began this week. The president claimed that he and anonymous donors are footing the cost.